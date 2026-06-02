

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German technology major Siemens AG (SMAWF) announced on late Monday that it has launched Intelligence Center X, a software platform designed to help manufacturers deploy artificial intelligence at production scale.



Intelligence Center X, part of Siemens Xcelerator, combines data, workflows and AI agents in one governed system, Siemens said.



According to the company, the platform enables a hybrid workforce where people and AI agents work together and aims to move industrial AI beyond pilot projects into production use.



Customers including Brazil's Vivix Vidros Planos and Axiz have deployed the software.



Vivix reported an 85 percent reduction in production issue resolution time and 6,000 hours of manual work recaptured in a year, while Axiz cited a 95 percent reduction in manual effort for a pricing use case.



'Intelligence Center X helps organizations move beyond AI experimentation by embedding intelligence directly into everyday workflows,' Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software, said.



The software connects to enterprise data systems including SAP S/4HANA and Snowflake and integrates Siemens' Mendix low-code platform, Graph Studio and AI Studio software, the company noted.



On the XETRA, shares of Siemens were gaining 2.35 percent, changing hands at 279.05 euros.



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