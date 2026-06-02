Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord Genuity") as financial advisor in connection with a formal strategic review process (the "Review"). The Review has been initiated by Doubleview with a primary focus on potential sales of the Company, with a view to maximizing shareholder value.

The Review will explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic and financial options, which may include a potential sale of the Hat Project or other near-term alternatives, a merger, amalgamation, plan of arrangement, joint venture, business combination, recapitalization, special dividend, strategic investments (including potential participation from government-backed entities and sovereign wealth funds), or such other transaction as the Board determines is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Canaccord Genuity will provide comprehensive advisory services throughout the Review, including financial analysis and valuation, transaction structuring, merger modelling, negotiation support, market monitoring, and, if requested by the Board, fairness opinions. The engagement also provides Doubleview with access to Canaccord Genuity's extensive global network of strategic and financial counterparties across the gold, copper, and critical minerals sectors.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:

"The Hat Project has delivered a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment with an after-tax NPV(5%) ranging from C$6.73 billion to C$7.27 billion at consensus metal prices and C$13.53 billion to C$14.85 billion at spot metal prices, and an IRR ranging from 19% to 39%, demonstrating exceptional economics and significant critical-minerals exposure, including potential value contribution from a scandium and cobalt recovery circuit. Engaging Canaccord Genuity to lead a formal strategic review process allows the Board to thoroughly and independently evaluate all available options to unlock the full value of the Hat Polymetallic Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle for the benefit of our shareholders and stakeholders. We believe the current strong commodities environment and the global focus on critical minerals supply security make this an opportune moment to pursue this process."

The Company cautions that the Hat Project Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realized.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

Review Process and Timing

There is no defined timetable for the completion of the Review. The Company does not intend to make further public announcements regarding the Review unless and until such a disclosure is required. The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the Review will result in any transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to the terms, structure, timing, or completion of such transaction.

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium project located in northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical work, and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which might cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such information. There is no assurance the forward-looking information will occur. Statements hereto include the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Hat Project; the estimation of mineral resources; metal prices; the after-tax NPV and IRR of the Hat Project and references to exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs. Future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of.

Additional forward-looking information in this news release, includes references to the strategic review process and in particular, a potential sale of the Hat Project or other near-term alternatives, a merger, amalgamation, plan of arrangement, joint venture, business combination, recapitalization, special dividend, strategic investments (including potential participation from government-backed entities and sovereign wealth funds). There is no guarantee or certainty that there will be a potential sale of the Hat Project or other near-term alternatives, a merger, amalgamation, plan of arrangement, joint venture, business combination, recapitalization, special dividend, strategic investments (including potential participation from government-backed entities and sovereign wealth funds). Further, there is no guarantee that Canaccord Genuity's advisory services will provide any benefit to the Company or that its extensive global network of strategic and financial counterparties across the gold, copper, and critical minerals sectors will bring any benefit to the Company. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Even if a sale or near-term alternative agreement were reached, its completion would be subject to significant risks including the possibility that any necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals would not be obtained, or that any conditions to completion would be achieved. Readers are cautioned to consider these risks when evaluating this information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299788

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.