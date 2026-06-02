Future Market Insights: Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Report 2026 | Asia Pacific Leads Demand While Shell, BASF and Agilyx Compete in Circular Polymer Feedstock

NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is gaining momentum as industries accelerate circular economy initiatives and seek scalable solutions for mixed plastic and tire waste. The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market was valued at USD 356.2 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 374.4 million in 2026, and is forecast to grow to USD 615.2 million by 2036, at a 5.1% CAGR.

Industries are increasingly shifting toward advanced recycling systems that can process waste streams unsuitable for mechanical recycling. Refinery-linked upgrading projects, stricter waste regulations, and demand for alternative low-emission fuels are positioning waste-derived pyrolysis oil as an important feedstock for industrial heat, chemical production, and circular plastics manufacturing.

Quick Stats: Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market

Market Size (2025): USD 356.2 Million

Market Size (2026): USD 374.4 Million

Market Size (2036): USD 615.2 Million

Growth Rate: 5.1% CAGR (2026-2036)

Top Growth Countries: India (6.2%), China (5.5%), France (5.1%)

Leading Source Segment: Plastic (44.0% share in 2026)

Top End-Use Segment: Heat and Power (40.0% share in 2026)

Leading Process Segment: Fast Pyrolysis (62.0% share in 2026)

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Feedstock Security and Quality Control Shape Market Growth

Market growth is increasingly tied to feedstock availability and oil quality consistency. Buyers are no longer focused only on waste diversion. Instead, they prioritize:

Stable chlorine and contaminant levels

Reliable feedstock sourcing

Audited traceability and mass-balance systems

Compatibility with refinery upgrading systems

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil is gaining traction because it offers a practical route for handling mixed plastic waste streams that cannot be mechanically recycled into clean resin.

Analyst Opinion

Nikhil Kaitwade of FMI observes:

"I view waste-derived pyrolysis oil as a feedstock-control business before it becomes a fuel business. Buyers do not approve oil only because it diverts waste. They need stable chlorine levels and clear origin records. Suppliers gain account strength through sorting depth and upgrading proof. Clients should watch refinery-linked projects and municipal feedstock hubs through 2036."

Refinery Integration and Upgrading Capacity Expand Adoption

Refinery-linked projects are accelerating commercialization of pyrolysis oil. Major energy and chemical companies are investing in upgrading technologies that improve oil quality for chemical feedstock applications.

Key developments include:

Neste commissioning its Porvoo upgrading facility in March 2026

Shell expanding pyrolysis oil upgrading capacity at Moerdijk

TotalEnergies launching France's first advanced plastics recycling plant at Grandpuits

BASF strengthening advanced recycled feedstock agreements with Braven Environmental

These projects are helping narrow the quality gap between crude pyrolysis oil and petrochemical-grade feedstocks.

Waste Pressure and Circular Economy Policies Support Demand

Governments and industrial buyers are increasing focus on landfill diversion and recycled content targets. Mixed plastic waste continues to create significant feedstock opportunities for pyrolysis operators.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising global plastic waste volumes

Municipal waste reduction programs

Industrial demand for alternative liquid fuels

Growth in certified circular plastics production

Expanding chemical recycling infrastructure

Countries with strong waste management pressure and growing energy demand are seeing faster adoption of modular waste-to-oil projects.

Automation and Process Optimization Improve Efficiency

Fast pyrolysis technology is expected to account for 62.0% market share in 2026 as operators favor systems with higher liquid yield and proven operational efficiency.

Advanced process technologies support:

Higher liquid fuel recovery

Faster conversion cycles

Better contamination management

Improved process control and scalability

Operators are increasingly adopting modular plant systems that reduce transport costs and support local waste processing.

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Competitive Landscape

Leading companies including Agilyx, Enerkem, Plastic Energy, Neste, Shell, BASF, and TotalEnergies are competing through:

Feedstock access and sorting capability

Refinery upgrading integration

Long-term offtake partnerships

Technology innovation

Circular plastics supply chain development

The market is shifting from pilot-scale activity toward larger commercial projects supported by chemical and energy industry partnerships.

Regional Outlook

Different regions continue to show varying growth patterns based on waste policy clarity, industrial infrastructure, and chemical recycling investment.

India is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR through 2036 due to rising urban waste pressure and energy security focus

China is expected to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2036 with strong industrial park integration and large plastic waste streams

France is forecast at 5.1% CAGR through 2036 following clearer end-of-waste regulations for pyrolysis oil

United Kingdom is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR as mass-balance and packaging tax frameworks evolve

Germany and the United States continue steady expansion supported by advanced recycling and petrochemical demand

Explore Industry Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis

Buyer and Procurement Trends

Industrial buyers are increasingly prioritizing:

Certified recycled feedstock supply

Long-term feedstock contracts

Proven oil upgrading capability

Traceability and regulatory compliance

Lower lifecycle environmental impact

Petrochemical and refinery operators are placing stronger emphasis on contaminant control and mass-balance certification before approving long-term offtake agreements.

Explore In-Depth Chemicals & Materials Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/chemicals-and-materials

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) stands out by delivering actionable, decision-maker-focused research, not just data. Unlike traditional reports that focus only on market size and forecasts, FMI provides:

Deep feedstock and pricing analysis across recycling and conversion technologies

Installed capacity and project pipeline intelligence

Procurement and buyer behavior analysis across chemical, energy, and waste sectors

Supply chain and trade flow insights tied to waste management and refinery integration

Technology adoption tracking across advanced recycling, circular plastics, and refinery upgrading systems

FMI follows a bottom-up research approach, combining industry interviews with plant operators, refinery stakeholders, municipal waste managers, and technology providers. This ensures every insight is practical, validated, and business-ready.

With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:

High-quality, data-driven analysis trusted by global companies

Forward-looking insights aligned with circular economy trends

Custom research capabilities tailored to strategic business priorities

Continuous market validation based on policy changes and industrial developments

FMI connects market intelligence with real business decisions, helping companies optimize investments, strengthen feedstock strategy, and stay competitive in evolving circular value chains.

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