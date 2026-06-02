MiQ certifies Shell's full Gulf of America production portfolio at Grade A for methane emissions performance

LONDON, 2 June 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the global leader in methane emissions certification, today announced that it has certified Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell)'s entire production portfolio in the Gulf of America (GoA), making Shell the first operator to achieve MiQ certification in the basin. All 10 of Shell's production assets received MiQ's top methane emissions performance grade - Grade A.

To achieve this certification, Shell's production assets in the GoA successfully completed a third-party audit in accordance with MiQ's methane emissions standard. Grade A was achieved through demonstration of low methane intensity, combined with robust company practices and methane monitoring programs designed to detect and mitigate emissions.

MiQ is a not-for-profit organization established to bring independent, credible methane emissions data to the oil and gas sector. Its mission is to accelerate methane emissions reductions globally, with no shareholders and no commercial stake in the outcome of any certification. All operators working with MiQ must engage an auditor to carry out an annual detailed, field-based, and rigorous assessment of natural gas production at facility level against the MiQ Standard.

The certification also marks a first for MiQ, covering emissions from Shell's offshore crude oil production and demonstrating how independent methane certification can extend beyond gas. As the first international energy company to have offshore crude oil production independently certified by MiQ, Shell is developing practical experience relevant to the monitoring, reporting and verification.

Shell is the leading operator in the GoA, where its production has among the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil. Between 2016 and 2025, Shell has achieved a 40% reduction in methane emissions in the GoA while increasing production by 40%1. Globally, Shell is a founding signatory of the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 and achieved the Gold Standard for its global operations in the most recent year of reporting in 2024.

MiQ now certifies more than 30% of US natural gas production and over 7% of global gas supply. Its certification framework is used across the US, Canada, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan and the EU, where MiQ works with governments, regulators and operators to advance methane transparency in major producing and importing markets.

Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ, said, "Shell's certification in the Gulf of America is another milestone for methane emissions transparency, and it shows how operators can prepare for a future where credible emissions data is essential for regulatory compliance and market access. MiQ's certification system is a market-proven solution for facilitating rapid reductions in methane from oil and gas by providing trusted emissions data."

"This Grade A certification demonstrates our operational excellence and disciplined execution offshore," said Mahamat Abdelsalam, Shell's VP for Safety and Environment for the Gulf of America. "We continue to design and operate our assets to competitively produce more and lower carbon intensive barrels."

The reference to Shell's Gulf of America production being among the lowest GHG intensity in the world is a comparison among other IOGP oil and gas producing members.

About MiQ

MiQ is a not-for-profit global leader in methane emissions certification and data. Our mission is to accelerate the reduction of methane emissions by providing a credible and transparent certification system that drives regulatory compliance, incentivizes continuous improvement, and ensures accountability in the oil and gas sector throughout the entire supply chain.

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