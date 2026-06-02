Highlights

Executed compounding agreement with a U.S.-based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy partner

Compounding activities under the agreement expected to commence on Monday, June 1, 2026

All peptides under the agreement to be 100% compounded in the United States

Designed to support prescription-based peptide preparation and fulfillment, including BPC-157

Up to approximately 25,000 prescriptions per day in fulfillment capacity available under the agreement, with reach across all U.S. states

Strengthens the Company's U.S. supply chain and regulatory footprint

Comes amid recent U.S. regulatory developments advancing clarity around peptide substances, including the FDA's referral of multiple peptides to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) for evidence-based evaluation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has entered into a compounding agreement (the "Compounding Agreement") with a U.S.-based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy (the "Compounding Partner") for the future prescription-based preparation and fulfillment of the Company's peptide products, including BPC-157.

Under the Compounding Agreement, the Compounding Partner will provide the Company with access to large-scale pharmaceutical compounding infrastructure with the capacity to fulfill up to approximately 25,000 prescriptions per day across all U.S. states.

All peptides supplied to the Company's customers under the Compounding Agreement will be 100% compounded in the United States, in accordance with the regulatory framework governing 503A sterile compounding pharmacies and all other applicable U.S. federal and state regulatory requirements.

As a 503A pharmacy, the Compounding Partner prepares medications on a patient-specific basis pursuant to individual prescriptions issued by licensed prescribers, in accordance with United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards and applicable U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state regulatory requirements. The Company believes this framework supports the delivery of high-quality peptide products with the consistency, purity, and safety standards expected of 503A sterile compounding pharmacies.

Compounding activities under the Compounding Agreement are expected to commence on Monday, June 1, 2026, following completion of customary onboarding and integration between the parties.

The Compounding Agreement strengthens the Company's U.S. supply chain and regulatory footprint and positions the Company within the regulated U.S. compounded peptide market at a time when recent U.S. regulatory developments are advancing clarity around peptide substances.

Earlier this year, the FDA removed several peptides - including BPC-157 - from Category 2 of its 503A bulk drug substances framework and referred them to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) for further evaluation. The PCAC is scheduled to review BPC-157 and other peptide bulk drug substances at a public meeting on July 23, 2026.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We're excited to have signed this agreement - it's a significant step forward for the Company. The part that matters most to us is that every prescription under the agreement will be 100% compounded in the United States. That's a non-negotiable for us in this category, and securing a partner that delivers on it at this scale is a meaningful win for the Company and for our customers."

For competitive reasons, the identity of the Compounding Partner is not being publicly disclosed at this time.

Debt Settlement Closing:

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated May 4, 2026, the Company has issued 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.42 per Share to the CEO of the Company (the "Creditor") to settle outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $125,000, representing a cash bonus owing to the CEO of the Company (the " Debt Settlement").

All the Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Related Party Transaction

The participation of an officer and director of the Company (in his capacity as an officer) in the Shares for Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, on the basis that the fair market value of the Shares issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new control person was created on closing of the Shares for Debt Settlement. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of the insider in the Shares for Debt Settlement.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the expected commencement of compounding activities under the Compounding Agreement, including the anticipated timing thereof; and the Compounding Partner's fulfillment capacity and geographic reach.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the Compounding Partner will complete customary onboarding and integration on the timelines currently contemplated; the Compounding Partner will maintain the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals to compound and fulfill prescriptions across all U.S. states; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that commencement of compounding activities under the Compounding Agreement is delayed or does not occur; the risk that the Compounding Partner fails to maintain required licenses or regulatory approvals; and the risk of adverse regulatory developments affecting the compounding or commercialization of the Company's peptide products.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299757

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.