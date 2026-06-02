Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves delivers 300 antenna prototypes to Desay SV for integration into radar sensors for global automotive OEM

Gothenburg, Sweden, 2 June 2026: Gapwaves today announces that the company is completing the delivery of 300 waveguide antenna prototypes to the Chinese Tier-1 supplier Desay SV as part of the previously communicated development project. The prototypes will be integrated into radar sensors that will subsequently be delivered to one of the world's largest automotive brands for continued testing and vehicle development.

The project was announced through a press release in February 2026 and includes the design, development and delivery of Gapwaves high-performance waveguide antennas for automotive radar applications. The prototypes that are now being delivered, produced in the company's own production line in Gothenburg, represent an important step in the customer's continued development and qualification process.

Desay SV is a leading global supplier of intelligent solutions and components for the automotive industry and collaborates with several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers within advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and radar-based safety solutions.



"The fact that the antennas we have developed in the project are now being integrated into Desay SV's complete radar sensors and moving forward to a leading global automotive brand is an important step in the project, as we advance toward the commercial phase. The project is progressing according to plan and demonstrates that we and our technology are well positioned within automotive radar", said Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

Gapwaves waveguide-based antenna technology is developed to enable high-performance radar with low loss and improved cost-efficiency, which is essential for next-generation ADAS and autonomous vehicle systems.

At the same time, the Chinese market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is undergoing rapid development, where increasing regulatory requirements are driving demand for high-performance radar solutions. New guidelines from Chinese authorities related to safety and Level 2+ systems are expected to increase demand for advanced radar platforms with high performance, which is expected to benefit technology such as Gapwaves waveguide-based antenna solutions.

In connection with the delivery, Gapwaves and Desay SV in China will plan for the next phase of the project and discuss future production of the developed antennas.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).