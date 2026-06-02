Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Drill Results Near Pit Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine ("Zgounder") in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
- Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
- Hole ZG-RC-26-946 intercepted 1,867 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 6.0 metres ("m"), including 5,100 g/t Ag over 2.0m
- Hole ZG-RC-26-942 intercepted 739 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 1,674 g/t Ag over 4.0m
- Hole ZG-RC-26-799 intercepted 1,160 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 1,778 g/t Ag over 3.0m
- Hole ZG-RC-26-943 intercepted 886 g/t Ag over 5.0m
- Intersections Near the Western Fault contact:
- Hole YAK-26-502 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 4.8m
- Hole T28-26-1152 intercepted 445 g/t Ag over 7.2m
- Intersections in the Central Area:
- Hole DZG-SF-26-740 intercepted 1,330 g/t Ag over 4.6m, including 3,680 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- Hole DZG-SF-26-741 intercepted 1,087 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,347 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- Hole T28-26-1248 intercepted 2,176 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 4,298 g/t Ag over 3.6m
- Hole T28-26-1177 intercepted 1,464 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including 5,480 g/t Ag over 1.2m
- 9,250m or 30.8% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.
"Today's high-grade results continue to confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and within the central zone," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Importantly, new intersections near the Western Fault continue to support the significant exploration potential to the west, where development of the exploration drift at the 1825-metre level is advancing ahead of planned drilling west of the fault in the second half of the year. In parallel, drilling along the granite contact continues to demonstrate encouraging high-grade continuity at depth."
This release contains results from 116 holes, which include 5 surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 28 underground DDH, 23 reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 33 T28 and 27 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.
Table 1 - Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
|Length*
|Ag x width
|(g/t)
|(m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-25-175
|127.5
|129
|2,081
|1.5
|3,122
|Underground DDH
|DZG-SF-26-740
|22.4
|27
|1,330
|4.6
|6,118
|Including
|24.8
|26
|3,680
|1.2
|4,416
|DZG-SF-26-741
|22.5
|28
|1,087
|5.5
|5,976
|Including
|25.5
|27
|3,347
|1.5
|5,020
|DZG-SF-26-830
|14.8
|19
|879
|4.2
|3,692
|DZG-SF-26-877
|33.7
|38.5
|505
|4.8
|2,422
|DZG-SF-26-877
|44.9
|51
|646
|6.1
|3,941
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-26-799
|6
|12
|1,160
|6
|6,962
|Including
|8
|11
|1,778
|3
|5,335
|ZG-RC-26-942
|129
|139
|739
|10
|7,388
|Including
|133
|137
|1,674
|4
|6,697
|ZG-RC-26-942
|148
|150
|1,409
|2
|2,818
|ZG-RC-26-943
|118
|123
|886
|5
|4,429
|ZG-RC-26-946
|96
|102
|1,867
|6
|11,200
|Including
|96
|98
|5,100
|2
|10,200
|ZG-RC-26-955
|94
|103
|288
|9
|2,593
|ZG-RC-26-959
|51
|59
|337
|8
|2,696
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1152
|0
|7.2
|445
|7.2
|3,206
|T28-26-1177
|20.4
|25.2
|1,464
|4.8
|7,025
|Including
|21.6
|22.8
|5,480
|1.2
|6,576
|T28-26-1181
|14.4
|20.4
|500
|6
|2,998
|Including
|14.4
|15.6
|2,030
|1.2
|2,436
|T28-26-1248
|8.4
|16.8
|2,176
|8.4
|18,276
|Including
|8.4
|12
|4,298
|3.6
|15,474
|T28-26-1249
|16.8
|26.4
|542
|9.6
|5,201
|T28-26-1250
|0
|4.8
|519
|4.8
|2,491
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-447
|3.6
|8.4
|1,741
|4.8
|8,358
|Including
|3.6
|6
|3,365
|2.4
|8,076
|YAK-26-454
|40.8
|45.6
|835
|4.8
|4,006
|YAK-26-463
|0
|4.8
|939
|4.8
|4,508
|YAK-26-502
|4.8
|9.6
|795
|4.8
|3,815
True width remains undetermined; all values are uncut.
Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder
Technical Information
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.
For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.
Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.
Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com
Or contact
|Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
|Alex Ball
|President & CEO
|VP, Corporate Development & IR
|benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
|alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "confirm", "potential", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Corporation's mining assets development and expansion potential and objectives.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine PEA and feasibility study; the Corporation's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya's ability to execute plans relating to its Zgounder Project and Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the inability to determine, with certainty, the production of metals and cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change of laws and regulations governing our operation, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; the Corporation's ability to mitigate the risks pertaining to fund repatriation; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; Aya's growth strategy; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; gold and silver demand; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; policies and legislation; force majeure; climate risks; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; risks related to competition in the mining industry; changes in technology; asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation's current expectations; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Corporation's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.
In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation's business and operations.
Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
|Length*
|Ag x width
|(g/t)
|(m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-25-175
|127.5
|129.0
|2,081
|1.5
|3,122
|ZG-26-194
|18.1
|20.9
|268
|2.8
|750
|ZG-26-196
|161.0
|162.5
|108
|1.5
|162
|ZG-26-198
|241.0
|243.0
|116
|2.0
|231
|ZG-GT-21-04
|57.5
|62.0
|111
|4.5
|501
|ZG-GT-21-04
|246.0
|247.5
|277
|1.5
|416
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-25-307
|346.5
|347.5
|76
|1.0
|76
|ZG-SF-25-307
|350.5
|357.0
|141
|6.5
|918
|ZG-SF-25-346
|202.5
|204.0
|80
|1.5
|120
|ZG-SF-25-346
|207.0
|208.5
|1,304
|1.5
|1,956
|ZG-SF-25-346
|322.7
|324.2
|183
|1.5
|274
|ZG-SF-26-352
|97.0
|98.0
|162
|1.0
|162
|ZG-SF-26-352
|149.0
|151.0
|113
|2.0
|225
|ZG-SF-26-355
|143.5
|145.0
|98
|1.5
|147
|DZG-SF-26-740
|22.4
|27.0
|1,330
|4.6
|6,118
|Including
|24.8
|26.0
|3,680
|1.2
|4,416
|DZG-SF-26-741
|22.5
|28.0
|1,087
|5.5
|5,976
|Including
|25.5
|27.0
|3,347
|1.5
|5,020
|DZG-SF-26-741
|87.0
|87.9
|124
|0.9
|112
|DZG-SF-26-830
|14.8
|19.0
|879
|4.2
|3,692
|DZG-SF-26-853
|31.0
|31.5
|88
|0.5
|44
|DZG-SF-26-855
|1.5
|2.5
|176
|1.0
|176
|DZG-SF-26-857
|40.0
|41.0
|124
|1.0
|124
|DZG-SF-26-857
|49.0
|50.0
|108
|1.0
|108
|DZG-SF-26-861
|97.5
|99.0
|116
|1.5
|174
|DZG-SF-26-862
|73.6
|75.1
|204
|1.5
|306
|DZG-SF-26-862A
|126.0
|127.0
|152
|1.0
|152
|DZG-SF-26-864
|9.0
|12.0
|657
|3.0
|1,972
|DZG-SF-26-864
|16.5
|18.0
|148
|1.5
|222
|DZG-SF-26-865
|15.3
|18.0
|838
|2.7
|2,263
|DZG-SF-26-865
|31.0
|32.5
|360
|1.5
|540
|DZG-SF-26-866
|36.5
|37.5
|96
|1.0
|96
|DZG-SF-26-866
|47.8
|48.8
|176
|1.0
|176
|DZG-SF-26-867
|58.5
|59.5
|2,286
|1.0
|2,286
|DZG-SF-26-868
|39.7
|41.4
|842
|1.7
|1,431
|DZG-SF-26-868
|52.0
|53.5
|80
|1.5
|120
|DZG-SF-26-868
|57.7
|59.2
|681
|1.5
|1,022
|DZG-SF-26-869
|9.0
|9.5
|168
|0.5
|84
|DZG-SF-26-874
|66.0
|67.0
|200
|1.0
|200
|DZG-SF-26-875
|73.5
|75.0
|200
|1.5
|300
|DZG-SF-26-876
|27.0
|28.5
|196
|1.5
|294
|DZG-SF-26-877
|33.7
|38.5
|505
|4.8
|2,422
|Including
|33.7
|34.7
|2,136
|1.0
|2,136
|DZG-SF-26-877
|44.9
|51.0
|646
|6.1
|3,941
|Including
|44.9
|45.9
|2,196
|1.0
|2,196
|DZG-SF-26-880
|51.8
|53.0
|504
|1.2
|605
|DZG-SF-26-881
|44.0
|45.0
|148
|1.0
|148
|DZG-SF-26-896
|90.3
|90.8
|170
|0.5
|85
|DZG-SF-26-896
|106.5
|109.5
|163
|3.0
|489
|DZG-SF-26-905
|57.0
|59.5
|618
|2.5
|1,544
|DZG-SF-26-915
|61.0
|64.0
|281
|3.0
|842
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-26-780
|37.0
|38.0
|137
|1.0
|137
|ZG-RC-26-799
|6.0
|12.0
|1,160
|6.0
|6,962
|Including
|8.0
|11.0
|1,778
|3.0
|5,335
|ZG-RC-26-868
|18.0
|19.0
|98
|1.0
|98
|ZG-RC-26-868
|22.0
|27.0
|131
|5.0
|656
|ZG-RC-26-868
|36.0
|37.0
|193
|1.0
|193
|ZG-RC-26-868
|52.0
|53.0
|102
|1.0
|102
|ZG-RC-26-904
|22.0
|24.0
|167
|2.0
|334
|ZG-RC-26-904
|33.0
|34.0
|131
|1.0
|131
|ZG-RC-26-904
|42.0
|43.0
|77
|1.0
|77
|ZG-RC-26-904
|75.0
|76.0
|152
|1.0
|152
|ZG-RC-26-904
|87.0
|88.0
|93
|1.0
|93
|ZG-RC-26-906
|13.0
|14.0
|86
|1.0
|86
|ZG-RC-26-906
|26.0
|27.0
|82
|1.0
|82
|ZG-RC-26-922
|17.0
|18.0
|255
|1.0
|255
|ZG-RC-26-925
|16.0
|18.0
|142
|2.0
|283
|ZG-RC-26-934A
|73.0
|74.0
|79
|1.0
|79
|ZG-RC-26-939
|101.0
|102.0
|194
|1.0
|194
|ZG-RC-26-940
|123.0
|129.0
|139
|6.0
|833
|ZG-RC-26-941
|130.0
|132.0
|224
|2.0
|447
|ZG-RC-26-942
|129.0
|139.0
|739
|10.0
|7,388
|Including
|133.0
|137.0
|1,674
|4.0
|6,697
|ZG-RC-26-942
|148.0
|150.0
|1,409
|2.0
|2,818
|ZG-RC-26-943
|118.0
|123.0
|886
|5.0
|4,429
|ZG-RC-26-943
|133.0
|134.0
|1,100
|1.0
|1,100
|ZG-RC-26-944
|62.0
|63.0
|82
|1.0
|82
|ZG-RC-26-944
|121.0
|122.0
|806
|1.0
|806
|ZG-RC-26-944
|126.0
|128.0
|148
|2.0
|295
|ZG-RC-26-945
|87.0
|90.0
|243
|3.0
|729
|ZG-RC-26-946
|96.0
|102.0
|1,867
|6.0
|11,200
|Including
|96.0
|98.0
|5,100
|2.0
|10,200
|ZG-RC-26-946
|111.0
|120.0
|256
|9.0
|2,306
|ZG-RC-26-955
|94.0
|103.0
|288
|9.0
|2,593
|ZG-RC-26-958
|70.0
|71.0
|290
|1.0
|290
|ZG-RC-26-959
|39.0
|40.0
|84
|1.0
|84
|ZG-RC-26-959
|51.0
|59.0
|337
|8.0
|2,696
|Including
|51.0
|52.0
|1,685
|1.0
|1,685
|ZG-RC-26-960
|48.0
|49.0
|85
|1.0
|85
|ZG-RC-26-960
|50.0
|51.0
|1,170
|1.0
|1,170
|ZG-RC-26-962
|74.0
|75.0
|296
|1.0
|296
|ZG-RC-26-964
|70.0
|72.0
|231
|2.0
|462
|ZG-RC-26-964
|80.0
|81.0
|91
|1.0
|91
|ZG-RC-CD-26-010
|2.0
|3.0
|84
|1.0
|84
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1147
|18.0
|19.2
|76
|1.2
|91
|T28-26-1149
|3.6
|4.8
|80
|1.2
|96
|T28-26-1149
|10.8
|13.2
|130
|2.4
|312
|T28-26-1150
|3.6
|7.2
|116
|3.6
|418
|T28-26-1151
|0.0
|6.0
|229
|6.0
|1,373
|T28-26-1151
|8.4
|9.6
|108
|1.2
|130
|T28-26-1151
|14.4
|22.8
|249
|8.4
|2,093
|T28-26-1151
|25.2
|26.4
|128
|1.2
|154
|T28-26-1152
|0.0
|7.2
|445
|7.2
|3,206
|T28-26-1152
|12.0
|13.2
|264
|1.2
|317
|T28-26-1152
|16.8
|20.4
|129
|3.6
|466
|T28-26-1159
|3.6
|8.4
|239
|4.8
|1,147
|T28-26-1163
|0.0
|2.4
|382
|2.4
|917
|T28-26-1164
|12.0
|13.2
|211
|1.2
|253
|T28-26-1165
|7.2
|8.4
|83
|1.2
|100
|T28-26-1168
|1.2
|2.4
|187
|1.2
|224
|T28-26-1169
|1.2
|2.4
|80
|1.2
|96
|T28-26-1169
|3.6
|7.2
|105
|3.6
|379
|T28-26-1177
|20.4
|25.2
|1,464
|4.8
|7,025
|Including
|21.6
|22.8
|5,480
|1.2
|6,576
|T28-26-1181
|14.4
|20.4
|500
|6.0
|2,998
|Including
|14.4
|15.6
|2,030
|1.2
|2,436
|T28-26-1181
|25.2
|26.4
|80
|1.2
|96
|T28-26-1184
|8.4
|10.8
|447
|2.4
|1,072
|T28-26-1186
|7.2
|8.4
|155
|1.2
|186
|T28-26-1197
|9.6
|12.0
|87
|2.4
|208
|T28-26-1199
|18.0
|21.6
|629
|3.6
|2,266
|T28-26-1200
|6.0
|10.8
|409
|4.8
|1,964
|T28-26-1202
|24.0
|25.2
|163
|1.2
|196
|T28-26-1220
|19.2
|20.4
|132
|1.2
|158
|T28-26-1226
|10.8
|12.0
|77
|1.2
|92
|T28-26-1227
|19.2
|26.4
|153
|7.2
|1,104
|T28-26-1229
|21.6
|22.8
|187
|1.2
|224
|T28-26-1230
|4.8
|6.0
|415
|1.2
|498
|T28-26-1230
|25.2
|26.4
|78
|1.2
|94
|T28-26-1236
|6.0
|9.6
|95
|3.6
|343
|T28-26-1243
|0.0
|4.8
|375
|4.8
|1,798
|T28-26-1246
|0.0
|4.8
|227
|4.8
|1,090
|T28-26-1248
|8.4
|16.8
|2,176
|8.4
|18,276
|Including
|8.4
|12.0
|4,298
|3.6
|15,474
|T28-26-1249
|16.8
|26.4
|542
|9.6
|5,201
|T28-26-1250
|0.0
|4.8
|519
|4.8
|2,491
|T28-26-1250
|14.4
|26.4
|176
|12.0
|2,117
|T28-26-1268
|0.0
|6.0
|96
|6.0
|577
|T28-26-1271
|3.6
|4.8
|140
|1.2
|168
|T28-26-1303
|24.0
|26.4
|153
|2.4
|366
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-439
|12.0
|13.2
|84
|1.2
|101
|YAK-26-441
|10.8
|12.0
|960
|1.2
|1,152
|YAK-26-445
|33.6
|34.8
|152
|1.2
|182
|YAK-26-446
|9.6
|10.8
|344
|1.2
|413
|YAK-26-447
|3.6
|8.4
|1,741
|4.8
|8,358
|Including
|3.6
|6.0
|3,365
|2.4
|8,076
|YAK-26-448
|4.8
|8.4
|612
|3.6
|2,203
|YAK-26-448
|13.2
|14.4
|252
|1.2
|302
|YAK-26-451
|44.4
|45.6
|110
|1.2
|132
|YAK-26-452
|28.8
|30.0
|81
|1.2
|97
|YAK-26-453
|24.0
|25.2
|127
|1.2
|152
|YAK-26-454
|24.0
|26.4
|236
|2.4
|566
|YAK-26-454
|40.8
|45.6
|835
|4.8
|4,006
|YAK-26-457
|7.2
|8.4
|239
|1.2
|287
|YAK-26-460
|40.8
|42.0
|255
|1.2
|306
|YAK-26-461
|21.6
|22.8
|240
|1.2
|288
|YAK-26-462
|0.0
|2.4
|125
|2.4
|299
|YAK-26-462
|18.0
|19.2
|108
|1.2
|130
|YAK-26-463
|0.0
|4.8
|939
|4.8
|4,508
|YAK-26-463
|12.0
|16.8
|349
|4.8
|1,675
|Including
|12.0
|13.2
|1,050
|1.2
|1,260
|YAK-26-469
|37.2
|39.6
|272
|2.4
|652
|YAK-26-470
|26.4
|27.6
|118
|1.2
|142
|YAK-26-472
|16.8
|19.2
|111
|2.4
|265
|YAK-26-472
|46.8
|50.4
|590
|3.6
|2,124
|YAK-26-474
|9.6
|12.0
|124
|2.4
|298
|YAK-26-475
|1.2
|3.6
|345
|2.4
|827
|YAK-26-475
|34.8
|36.0
|159
|1.2
|191
|YAK-26-475
|48.0
|50.4
|154
|2.4
|370
|YAK-26-477
|45.6
|50.4
|370
|4.8
|1,777
|YAK-26-478
|14.4
|18.0
|586
|3.6
|2,110
|YAK-26-479
|6.0
|7.2
|142
|1.2
|170
|YAK-26-479
|19.2
|20.4
|77
|1.2
|92
|YAK-26-485
|40.8
|43.2
|213
|2.4
|510
|YAK-26-488
|4.8
|7.2
|192
|2.4
|461
|YAK-26-500
|3.6
|6.0
|144
|2.4
|346
|YAK-26-500
|9.6
|10.8
|334
|1.2
|401
|YAK-26-502
|4.8
|9.6
|795
|4.8
|3,815
* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.
Appendix 2 - Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-25-175
|621236
|3404275
|2206
|135
|-55
|171
|ZG-26-194
|621629
|3405038
|2219
|135
|-55
|166
|ZG-26-196
|621229
|3404365
|2206
|135
|-58
|195
|ZG-26-198
|621115
|3404310
|2214
|135
|-58
|264
|ZG-GT-21-04
|620568
|3403936
|2133
|336
|-77
|475
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-25-307
|620407
|3403905
|1945
|180
|-86
|380
|ZG-SF-25-346
|620308
|3403895
|1947
|0
|-83
|450
|ZG-SF-26-352
|620308
|3403897
|1948
|0
|-10
|300
|ZG-SF-26-355
|620306
|3403897
|1947
|346
|-53
|324
|DZG-SF-26-740
|621088
|3404026
|1972
|70
|-11
|92
|DZG-SF-26-741
|621087
|3404026
|1972
|70
|5
|110
|DZG-SF-26-830
|621129
|3404072
|2018
|80
|-21
|60
|DZG-SF-26-853
|620982
|3404087
|1995
|3
|2
|60
|DZG-SF-26-855
|620980
|3404087
|1994
|342
|2
|60
|DZG-SF-26-857
|620978
|3404086
|1994
|321
|0
|60
|DZG-SF-26-861
|620700
|3403985
|1886
|54
|4
|150
|DZG-SF-26-862
|620700
|3403983
|1886
|64
|1
|84
|DZG-SF-26-862A
|620700
|3403982
|1886
|65
|2
|150
|DZG-SF-26-864
|620981
|3404084
|1966
|360
|13
|60
|DZG-SF-26-865
|620980
|3404084
|1966
|343
|0
|60
|DZG-SF-26-866
|620980
|3404084
|1966
|345
|10
|60
|DZG-SF-26-867
|620978
|3404083
|1966
|328
|-1
|60
|DZG-SF-26-868
|620979
|3404083
|1966
|327
|9
|60
|DZG-SF-26-869
|620979
|3404081
|1966
|309
|1
|60
|DZG-SF-26-874
|620693
|3403986
|1886
|305
|-6
|150
|DZG-SF-26-875
|620692
|3403983
|1885
|289
|-7
|150
|DZG-SF-26-876
|620983
|3404084
|1994
|77
|-1
|60
|DZG-SF-26-877
|620920
|3404099
|1997
|312
|1
|60
|DZG-SF-26-880
|620919
|3404095
|1997
|251
|0
|60
|DZG-SF-26-881
|620801
|3404089
|1937
|97
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-896
|620699
|3403987
|1886
|34
|-5
|179
|DZG-SF-26-905
|620760
|3404058
|1912
|312
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-915
|620793
|3404088
|1937
|262
|-20
|150
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-26-780
|621201
|3404177
|2202
|135
|-70
|60
|ZG-RC-26-799
|621171
|3404134
|2201
|135
|-70
|60
|ZG-RC-26-868
|621349
|3404270
|2207
|135
|-70
|109
|ZG-RC-26-904
|621287
|3404236
|2206
|135
|-50
|110
|ZG-RC-26-906
|621240
|3404177
|2206
|135
|-50
|63
|ZG-RC-26-922
|621243
|3404369
|2207
|135
|-70
|80
|ZG-RC-26-925
|621264
|3404383
|2207
|135
|-70
|80
|ZG-RC-26-934A
|621231
|3404204
|2206
|135
|-70
|136
|ZG-RC-26-939
|621257
|3404213
|2207
|135
|-70
|150
|ZG-RC-26-940
|621248
|3404222
|2206
|135
|-70
|131
|ZG-RC-26-941
|621239
|3404230
|2206
|135
|-70
|150
|ZG-RC-26-942
|621265
|3404222
|2206
|135
|-70
|150
|ZG-RC-26-943
|621257
|3404229
|2206
|135
|-67
|150
|ZG-RC-26-944
|621248
|3404238
|2206
|135
|-70
|135
|ZG-RC-26-945
|621273
|3404231
|2206
|135
|-69
|150
|ZG-RC-26-946
|621264
|3404239
|2206
|135
|-70
|120
|ZG-RC-26-955
|621283
|3404274
|2206
|135
|-68
|120
|ZG-RC-26-958
|621292
|3404283
|2206
|135
|-65
|75
|ZG-RC-26-959
|621319
|3404273
|2206
|135
|-65
|60
|ZG-RC-26-960
|621309
|3404283
|2206
|135
|-66
|105
|ZG-RC-26-962
|621327
|3404283
|2206
|135
|-70
|105
|ZG-RC-26-964
|621310
|3404300
|2206
|135
|-67
|115
|ZG-RC-CD-26-010
|621448
|3404929
|2200
|135
|-55
|89
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1147
|620430
|3404112
|1999
|52
|12
|25
|T28-26-1149
|620424
|3404115
|2001
|41
|11
|22
|T28-26-1150
|620424
|3404115
|2001
|41
|28
|19
|T28-26-1151
|620418
|3404122
|1999
|47
|0
|26
|T28-26-1152
|620417
|3404121
|2000
|53
|5
|20
|T28-26-1159
|620405
|3404070
|1999
|276
|13
|26
|T28-26-1163
|620410
|3404065
|1999
|246
|12
|25
|T28-26-1164
|620410
|3404065
|2000
|256
|25
|26
|T28-26-1165
|620412
|3404063
|1999
|241
|11
|26
|T28-26-1168
|620415
|3404059
|2000
|236
|29
|26
|T28-26-1169
|620418
|3404056
|2000
|213
|12
|23
|T28-26-1177
|620623
|3403994
|1909
|66
|11
|25
|T28-26-1181
|620613
|3404007
|1909
|32
|17
|26
|T28-26-1184
|620607
|3404004
|1910
|347
|24
|20
|T28-26-1186
|620550
|3404053
|1936
|65
|12
|26
|T28-26-1197
|620504
|3404051
|1936
|231
|7
|20
|T28-26-1199
|621060
|3404053
|2027
|61
|13
|26
|T28-26-1200
|621060
|3404053
|2027
|60
|26
|26
|T28-26-1202
|621065
|3404048
|2027
|107
|9
|26
|T28-26-1220
|620650
|3404066
|1942
|56
|27
|26
|T28-26-1226
|620641
|3404070
|1941
|342
|22
|26
|T28-26-1227
|620638
|3404061
|1940
|326
|11
|26
|T28-26-1229
|620634
|3404058
|1940
|310
|12
|26
|T28-26-1230
|620634
|3404058
|1941
|309
|22
|26
|T28-26-1236
|621149
|3404070
|2019
|90
|10
|26
|T28-26-1243
|621144
|3404054
|2020
|190
|9
|26
|T28-26-1246
|620573
|3403999
|1911
|338
|4
|18
|T28-26-1248
|620561
|3404025
|1909
|132
|14
|26
|T28-26-1249
|620563
|3404032
|1909
|116
|10
|26
|T28-26-1250
|620564
|3404035
|1909
|58
|7
|26
|T28-26-1268
|620668
|3404009
|2023
|290
|8
|13
|T28-26-1271
|620662
|3403978
|2023
|310
|8
|6
|T28-26-1303
|621044
|3404105
|2027
|296
|25
|26
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-439
|620698
|3404077
|2004
|325
|12
|35
|YAK-26-441
|620701
|3404092
|2005
|4
|31
|41
|YAK-26-445
|621042
|3404096
|2027
|77
|6
|49
|YAK-26-446
|621042
|3404096
|2027
|77
|17
|41
|YAK-26-447
|621041
|3404099
|2027
|56
|7
|50
|YAK-26-448
|621041
|3404099
|2027
|54
|19
|37
|YAK-26-451
|621037
|3404103
|2027
|306
|16
|50
|YAK-26-452
|621037
|3404103
|2027
|310
|9
|50
|YAK-26-453
|621037
|3404099
|2027
|283
|5
|50
|YAK-26-454
|621037
|3404099
|2027
|285
|17
|50
|YAK-26-457
|620772
|3404048
|1937
|233
|25
|46
|YAK-26-460
|620759
|3404049
|1937
|303
|11
|53
|YAK-26-461
|620784
|3404053
|1937
|311
|29
|44
|YAK-26-462
|621067
|3404112
|2051
|103
|8
|50
|YAK-26-463
|621067
|3404112
|2051
|76
|10
|36
|YAK-26-469
|620983
|3404083
|1995
|88
|10
|50
|YAK-26-470
|620983
|3404083
|1996
|85
|34
|28
|YAK-26-472
|620982
|3404085
|1996
|60
|26
|50
|YAK-26-474
|620982
|3404086
|1996
|52
|24
|50
|YAK-26-475
|620982
|3404087
|1995
|29
|10
|50
|YAK-26-477
|620978
|3404085
|1995
|301
|11
|50
|YAK-26-478
|620978
|3404085
|1996
|305
|30
|50
|YAK-26-479
|620978
|3404083
|1995
|286
|11
|42
|YAK-26-485
|620885
|3404069
|1965
|90
|5
|50
|YAK-26-488
|620885
|3404072
|1965
|60
|8
|48
|YAK-26-500
|620401
|3404065
|1955
|290
|10
|49
|YAK-26-502
|620401
|3404064
|1956
|270
|30
|50
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c415f0a-e011-4f25-86d9-2a7f864e2203