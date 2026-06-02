Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating 15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of targeted resampling of historical core; together contributing an additional 23,000 meters of data to refine and expand the current geological model.

Highlights and Overview:

Broad high-grade bulk-tonnage gold intercepts continue to demonstrate the project's ability to rapidly add ounces in support of the Company's vision of advancing toward a multi-million-ounce gold deposit in the Main Pit, highlighted by 35.9 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au . These holes are represented by drillholes DQ26-03, 04, and 45 .

Ongoing drilling continues to expand the deposit footprint eastward, with encouraging mineralized intercepts encountered in holes DQ26-05, 06, 07, and 08 .

Phase 1 pit infill drilling is targeting near-surface mineralization that could support a staged development approach, potentially accelerate future project development timelines and enhance overall project economics. This is represented by holes DQ26-11, 12, 13, 17, 33, 34, and 35.

CEO John Florek commented: "These results further demonstrate the continued success of Emperor Metal's strategy to systematically expand the footprint of the deposit and increase ounces utilizing our proprietary AI-driven evaluation techniques. The consistency of gold mineralization encountered in every drill hole reinforces our confidence in the scale and continuity of the system, supporting our vision of advancing the project as a significant gold deposit. Strong cost discipline and efficient drilling performance have also allowed the Company to extend the program beyond the originally planned 15,000 meters, maximizing capital deployed directly into the ground."

Discussion

Assay results received to date represent 16 of the 47 holes drilled so far, accounting for roughly 35-40% of the current drilling program and only about 20% of the total assays expected from the broader 2025-2026 exploration season, including ongoing drilling and historical core resampling. Results have been reported for approximately 6,500 meters to date, while the Company has successfully completed around 15,300 meters of drilling and remains well below budget for the work completed.

As we continue to expand the deposit footprint along strike and at depth, we are also enhancing the opportunity within the existing mineralized envelope by demonstrating increased thickness and grade. By systematically targeting the key structural controls of the deposit, we continue to build ounces and unlock additional growth potential across the project (see Figure 1,2).

DQ26-45 demonstrates that multiple high-grade gold lenses hosted within a broader low-grade auriferous system can materially increase in both thickness and grade. The hole located approximately 75-80 meters down dip of Kinross's 2002 drill hole DQ02-10, which intersected 13.4 meters grading 4.9 g/t Au, returned a threefold increase in mineralized thickness, highlighted by 35.9 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au.

These results support the continuity and expansion potential of the high-grade system at depth while reinforcing the broader bulk-tonnage opportunity. Importantly, the identification of free gold within the system further enhances the project's upside potential, representing a characteristic that had not previously been recognized or systematically targeted.

Figure 1: Location of Drillholes Released in this Press Release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/299739_15056c59c4f85822_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Illustration of drill hole DQ26-45 and its interpreted pierce point, highlighting an intercept grading 35.9 meters of 3.1 g/t Au. The image also outlines the key structural plunge trends that continue to guide exploration targeting and drilling success across the deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/299739_15056c59c4f85822_002full.jpg

The table below highlights the key intercepts from each drill hole reported in this press release. The areas surrounding these intercepts remain largely underexplored and warrant substantial follow-up drilling to further evaluate their expansion potential.

Table 1: Table of Key Intercepts.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-451,2 478.3 514.2 35.9 3.1 112.4 Main Pit









Including 478.3 503 24.7 4.0 99.1











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-061 8.4 9.4 1 1.8 1.8 Nip Zone











42.1 43.1 1 1.3 1.3













188.6 189.6 1 33.7 33.7













226.1 228.1 2 1.18 2.4













400.4 402.4 2 0.45 0.9











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-341 3 4.2 1.2 1.1 1.3 PH1. E Main Pit











37.7 41.9 4.2 0.3 1.1













53.8 63.3 9.5 2.7 25.5













121.4 132.5 11.1 0.4 4.3











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-041 111.5 116.5 5.0 0.3 1.3 Main Pit











371.8 392 20.3 1.2 24.2













502 508.8 6.8 1.2 8.4













583 586 3 0.6 1.7













593 610.8 17.8 0.5 8.2











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-07A1 85.3 87.3 2.0 1.2 2.3 Nip Zone











255.5 266.2 10.7 0.3 3.1













306.7 315.7 9.0 1.8 16.6











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-031 315.2 322.3 7.1 0.5 3.6 Main Pit











326.8 337.8 11.0 0.5 5.5













367.0 387.8 20.8 0.7 13.9













415.4 419.7 4.3 0.6 2.4













458.0 461.7 3.7 1.8 6.7













561.4 568.6 7.2 0.4 2.8













599.2 603.2 4.0 0.5 2.0













626.3 645.3 18.0 0.4 6.8













662.3 670.3 8.0 0.4 3.3











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-131 26.0 30.0 4.0 0.5 2.2 PH1, Main Pit











56.4 59.7 3.2 0.4 1.1













112.8 140.0 27.2 0.4 10.4

137.7 140.0 2.4 2.4 5.7











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-171,2 11.3 17.8 6.6 0.3 2.2 PH1, Main Pit











24.5 26.4 1.89 0.6 1.1













50.1 53.5 3.5 0.5 1.7













90.1 95.5 5.5 1.6 8.9 Including 93.8 95.5 1.7 4.3 7.5













126.3 130.3 4.0 0.5 2.1













177.7 182.1 4.4 0.9 3.9













190.8 193.8 6.0 0.4 2.4 Including 190.8 192.8 2.0 0.9 1.9













212.2 256.5 44.3 0.4 16.5

221.8 228.9 7.2 0.7 4.9

232.1 239.5 7.5 0.5 3.5













266.0 271.3 5.3 0.4 2.2













280 289 9.0 0.5 4.1











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-351 76.5 88.1 11.6 0.6 6.6 PH1. E Main Pit











103.2 107.2 4.0 0.3 1.1













118.2 135.7 17.5 0.5 8.4 Including 118.2 125.7 7.5 0.8 6.3













146.7 148.7 2.0 0.3 0.5













164 167 3.0 0.6 1.7













203 205 3 0.3 0.9











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-121 98.1 100.3 2.3 2.6 5.9 PH1, Main Pit





















Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-111 6.2 12.5 6.3 0.6 3.9 PH1, Main Pit











46.6 56.0 9.4 0.4 3.5 Including 44.9 47.6 2.7 1.2 3.1











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-051 210.2 222 11.8 0.5 5.4 Nip Zone











373.0 375.3 2.3 0.3 0.6













467.7 471.7 4.0 0.2 1.0











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Au (g/t) x Meters DQ26-081 112.4 116.4 3.0 0.7 2.2 Nip Zone











160.7 165.6 4.8 0.3 1.6













317.9 322.9 4.9 0.5 2.6













341.1 343.1 2.1 0.7 1.5 1Estimated 90% True Thickness







2Partial Results (70%)







Key Intercepts for Follow-Up









Table 2: Table of Assays Reported for Drill Holes Included in This Release.

Hole No. % Reported Total Depth DQ26-031 100% 861 DQ26-041 100% 837 DQ26-051 100% 525 DQ26-061 100% 543 DQ26-07A1 100% 432 DQ26-081 82% 390 DQ26-111 100% 117 DQ26-121 100% 147 DQ26-131 100% 165 DQ26-171,2 44% 318 DQ26-331 100% 162 DQ26-341 100% 147 DQ26-351 100% 276 DQ26-451,2 11% 550





Image 1: Representative image of the mineralized zone intersected in DQ26-45 at a depth of 484 meters, which returned 35.9 meters grading 3.1 g/t Au (478.3 to 514.2 m).

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Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor Metals, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to either the SGS Val D'Or, Quebec or MSALabs in Val D'Or, Quebec and the other half retained on site in the original core box. For SGS labs, a dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Val D'Or. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Val D'Or Quebec, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP92) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 90% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) for MSALabs

Samples are submitted to MSALABS' analytical facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. Samples are dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and an approximately 500 g aliquot is analyzed using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. This method uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to provide a rapid, non-destructive measurement of gold content on a larger, more representative sample mass.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to MSALabs in Val D'Or Quebec.

MSALABS is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory and implements rigorous internal quality control procedures. These include the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates at defined intervals throughout the analytical process to monitor accuracy, precision, and potential contamination.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce gold resource at Duquesne West through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025, available on SEDAR+). The sensitivity table in the MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit for an underground mining scenario.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX-TSX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF, a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the company and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299739

Source: Emperor Metals Inc.