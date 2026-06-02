Co-development partnership with global keyboard and peripheral device brand Keychron and its authorized Japanese distributor Kopek Japan expands with the June pre-sale launch of the Keychron T1 HE, Keychron's first trackball mouse, on GIZMART

Builds on the success of the "Nape Pro" project, which raised more than ¥400 million in cumulative backer pledges across two crowdfunding campaigns on GIZMART

Collaboration advances the Company's content commerce strategy, leveraging GIZMART's engaged technology community to support product planning, market validation and commercialization for global hardware brands

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that GIZMART, the media-driven crowdfunding and market validation platform operated by Gizmodo Japan, is expanding its co-development partnership with global keyboard and peripheral device brand Keychron and its authorized Japanese distributor Kopek Japan. The expanded partnership will launch in June with the exclusive Japan pre-sale of the Keychron T1 HE, Keychron's first trackball mouse, on GIZMART.

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The expanded partnership builds on GIZMART's user-driven product development model, which leverages its highly engaged technology and gadget community to help brands validate market demand, incorporate user feedback into product planning, and refine commercialization strategies ahead of broader market launches. The model is designed to connect product development with real-time community insights, helping brand partners better understand user needs and reduce market-entry risk for new products.

The expanded collaboration advances the Company's content commerce strategy, which seeks to extend its media ecosystem beyond traditional digital publishing into product development and commercialization. By combining GIZMART's technology community, Gizmodo Japan's editorial reach, and direct commerce capabilities, the Company aims to support brand partners across the full lifecycle from concept validation through market launch - a model the Company intends to scale with additional hardware partners over time.

The expanded collaboration builds on the success of "Nape Pro," a co-developed device project previously launched exclusively through GIZMART. Across two crowdfunding campaigns on GIZMART, Nape Pro raised more than ¥400 million in cumulative backer pledges, ranking among the planform's most successful campaigns to date.

The expanded collaboration will launch later this month with the exclusive Japan pre-sale of the "Keychron T1 HE," Keychron's first-ever trackball mouse, on GIZMART. The Keychron T1 HE was developed in response to feedback from Japanese users on desk-work ergonomics and efficiency. The partners are also exploring the next co-development project focused on split keyboards, an area that has seen strong demand from enthusiast and professional user communities.

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"Communities can play a much larger role in shaping products than they traditionally have. Our continued work with Keychron and Kopek Japan reflects GIZMART's evolution from a crowdfunding platform into a co-development partner - combining media engagement, community insights, and commerce in a way that helps global brands bring better products to the Japanese market," said Mokoto Imada, Co-Founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene.

The Keychron T1 HE pre-sale launched exclusively on GIZMART at 7:00 p.m. JST on June 1, 2026. Further product collaborations are expected to be announced in due course.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

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Source: TNL Mediagene