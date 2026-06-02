AIAI Holdings and Constellation Network Launch Arca Wallet, a Wallet to Self-Manage Digital Dollars

New Mobile Wallet Combines Digital Dollar Management, Streamlined Identity Verification and an Integrated App Marketplace Designed to Expand Access to Global Payments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, along with its subsidiary portfolio company Constellation Network, a blockchain and data infrastructure company, today announced the public launch of Arca Wallet, a self-custodial mobile dollar wallet that enables anyone, anywhere, to hold, send, and manage digital dollars directly from their smartphone. Arca Wallet is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Arca Wallet is designed to address a large and evolving global payments market by combining self-custody, digital dollar transfers, streamlined identity verification, and an integrated application marketplace in a single mobile experience. The product reflects Ai2's broader strategy of supporting portfolio companies that apply advanced technology to clear commercial use cases with the potential to create scalable, transaction-driven revenue opportunities.

"At the heart of Constellation's design genius is the application of Transformational AI to create products adaptable to a multitude of use cases. Arca Wallet exemplifies the technology we are building at AIAI - products that create real, measurable value for people," said Todd Furniss, CEO and co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "Giving users with a smartphone the ability to hold and send currency without a bank account is exactly the kind of product we want in this portfolio. Just as importantly, Arca's identity verification and marketplace architecture create a foundation that can extend into a much broader range of uses and a much broader range of partner-enabled applications over time, expanding the wallet from a payments tool into a digital Swiss army knife."

"We built Arca around one principle: Your wallet and everything in it belongs to you," said Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network. "That means you hold your own keys, no institution can touch your funds, and you pay a fraction of what conventional services charge to send money internationally. Arca provides banking features without having a bank. The marketplace takes that further and extends that utility by allowing users to complete identity verification once and then access a growing network of uses and approved partner applications from the same wallet. We built it for the world as it actually exists today."

Arca Wallet is built on a self-custodial model, meaning users retain direct and exclusive control over their digital assets at all times. No institution, including Arca itself, holds, manages or has the technical ability to restrict access to user funds. Users authenticate through email or social login and complete setup in approximately 30 seconds, without a bank account, minimum balance or prior knowledge of digital asset infrastructure. The wallet supports USDC (USD Coin) and USDT (Tether), U.S. dollar-denominated digital currencies issued and redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars by regulated third parties. Arca's underlying technology covers network transaction costs on behalf of users, so senders pay only Arca's disclosed flat fee.

Beyond core dollar management, Arca Wallet includes an integrated in-app marketplace through which users gain access to a curated network of approved third-party partners and applications. Identity verification is completed once; users then interact with the full ecosystem of Arca-supported services without repeated onboarding. Over time, as partner integrations are developed, Arca's verification architecture is designed to support broader use cases where trusted user information may be required, such as secure identity verification for travel or access programs, healthcare registration, insurance enrollment and policy updates, government benefits registration, employee onboarding, mortgage and loan applications, tax-related filing processes, and other digital forms or app-based registration workflows.

The marketplace is designed to expand the utility of the wallet over time and creates a diversified, transaction-driven revenue stream for the Company through fees assessed on partner-enabled commerce.

Cross-border payments represented approximately $179 trillion in global transaction flows in 2024, according to the McKinsey Global Payments Map. A significant portion of lower-value cross-border activity continues to rely on legacy financial infrastructure, creating demand for faster, more accessible, and more cost-efficient alternatives. Arca addresses this opportunity by enabling international transfers that settle in seconds, compared to the one-to-five business days typical of conventional wire transfers, at a flat 0.5% fee versus a global average remittance cost of approximately 6.36%, according to the World Bank's Remittance Prices Worldwide data. Account creation requires no bank account, no minimum balance, and no paperwork, making the product accessible to populations historically excluded from digital financial services.

Arca users may also opt into SimpleFi, a dollar savings product that allows users to put their dollars to work with no lock-up period and no minimum balance. Returns through SimpleFi are variable and not guaranteed. SimpleFi is not a savings account and is not FDIC insured. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Arca does not provide investment, financial or tax advice.

Arca is not a bank. Digital dollars held in Arca are not bank deposits, are not FDIC insured, and are not guaranteed by any government entity. Availability of Arca Wallet, SimpleFi, and marketplace services may be subject to jurisdictional restrictions, eligibility requirements, and applicable law.

Apple and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. Neither Apple Inc. nor Google LLC sponsors or endorses Arca Wallet.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a technology company developing products at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Its technology, including a native Layer 1 blockchain protocol, supports trusted data, verifiable provenance, and auditable flows for customers across retail intelligence, U.S. defense applications, AI security, and consumer applications. Constellation became part of the AIAI Holdings portfolio in May 2026 and continues to operate the Constellation Network protocol and ecosystem alongside the development of new commercial products including Constellation Gate AI. More information is available at https://constellationnetwork.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-and-constellation-network-launch-arca-wallet-a-wall-1172700