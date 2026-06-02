- Gorilla successfully closes an AI infrastructure supply arrangement valued at approximately US$2 billion in India with Supermicro, designed to support Gorilla's Yotta project through the delivery of 20,736 B300 cards, 5,120 B200 cards, networking equipment & related infrastructure

- Building on this momentum, both companies have entered into a strategic framework to jointly pursue multi-billion-dollar opportunities across India and Asia Pacific markets

San Jose, California and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla") today announced the successful closure of a landmark AI infrastructure deal in India with Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Supermicro"), valued at approximately US$2 billion for 20,736 B300 cards, 5,120 B200 cards, networking equipment & related infrastructure, underscoring the scale, execution capability and commercial strength of the partnership that will empower Gorilla's Yotta AI infrastructure project in India.





Executives from Gorilla Technology and Supermicro during a meeting in San Jose, California. Pictured (left to right): Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology; Charlies Liang, Founder, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Supermicro; Thomas Sennhauser, CTO for Infrastructure, Gorilla Technology. Source: Gorilla Technology.

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This transaction reflects ongoing deployments supporting large-scale AI data centre and GPU infrastructure programs in India, including major hyperscale and sovereign AI initiatives and establishes both companies as key enablers of next-generation AI compute capacity in the region.

In addition to the closed deal, Supermicro and Gorilla will collaborate further to pursue multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure opportunities across India and Asia Pacific, including Southeast Asia and other high-growth markets.

The partnership will focus on:

Hyperscale AI data centre buildouts

GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) platforms

Sovereign AI and national compute programs

Enterprise-scale AI transformation initiatives

Supermicro will continue to provide its industry-leading AI server and rack-scale infrastructure platforms, while Gorilla will drive infrastructure solutions, managed services and innovative commercial and financing models to accelerate adoption and scale.

Both companies are positioned to deliver end-to-end AI infrastructure at scale, combining advanced compute platforms with flexible deployment and funding models to meet accelerating global demand.





Executives from Gorilla Technology, Supermicro and Yotta Data Services during a meeting in San Jose, California. Pictured (left to right): Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director of EMEA & SVP of Technology & AI, Supermicro; Suresh Kumar Tulluri, General Manager of India, Supermicro; Thomas Sennhauser, CTO for Infrastructure, Gorilla Technology; Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology; Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director & CEO, Yotta Data Services; Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Group CTO, Gorilla Technology; Jackie Wang, GM of Asia, Gorilla Technology. Source: Gorilla Technology.

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Global Go-To-Market and Deployment Focus

The collaboration will target high-growth markets across:

Asia and the Middle East

Europe and sovereign AI-driven regions

Large enterprise and public sector transformations

Both companies expect to engage cloud providers, governments and large enterprises to design and deploy next-generation AI data centre ecosystems.

Executive Commentary

"Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Gorilla and support its project with Yotta to accelerate the deployment and expansion of the AI infrastructure in India and Asia Pacific," said Charles Liang, President and CEO, Supermicro. "Our industry-leading server portfolio, management software, and innovative Data Center Building Block Solutions deliver a significant advantage empowering customers to accelerate AI adoption with speed and flexibility, for Hyperscale, Sovereign AI, and Enterprise data centers."

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology - "This collaboration is not theoretical for Gorilla. Across our two current Yotta deployments in India alone, we are already supporting approximately US$2 billion of GPU and networking infrastructure procurement. That gives real weight to this relationship and demonstrates the scale of the opportunity in front of us. As demand for sovereign AI and large scale compute infrastructure accelerates across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan, we believe Supermicro will be a key partner in helping us execute against a much broader regional and global pipeline with the potential for several billions of dollars of additional infrastructure demand over time. The opportunity is not limited to one country or one customer. It is a platform opportunity across the fastest growing AI infrastructure markets in Asia."

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director & CEO of Yotta Data Services - "This deal between Supermicro and Gorilla represents a significant milestone in accelerating Yotta's AI infrastructure expansion in India. Given the rising demand for AI infrastructure in India, this collaboration is essential for delivering the next wave of hyperscale AI compute across enterprises and public sector organizations across the country."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Supermicro and Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder, the timing of deployment of the cards, and our ability to enter into agreements relating to additional AI infrastructure opportunities in Asia, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299705

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.