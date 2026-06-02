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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:59
192,90 Euro
+0,01 % +0,02
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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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DFI Inc.: DFI Showcases NVIDIA Jetson Orin-Based Edge AI Platforms for Vision Applications at COMPUTEX 2026

A scalable lineup enabling multi-camera integration, rugged deployment, and high-performance AI for real-world edge applications

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, introduced its latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin-based edge AI platforms designed to accelerate vision-centric AI deployment at the edge. The new lineup, including the X6-ORN-GMSL, X6X-ORN, and X6a-AGX, delivers scalable AI performance across compact embedded systems, rugged outdoor environments, and high-bandwidth multi-camera applications.

As AI workloads move closer to data sources, demand is rising for edge platforms that deliver real-time processing, flexible connectivity, and reliable operation. Grand View Research projects the global edge AI accelerator market to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% through 2030, while NVIDIA positions Jetson as an embedded AI platform for robotics and edge AI deployments.

The lineup includes three models designed for different deployment needs. The X6-ORN-GMSL is optimized for space-constrained applications requiring efficient multi-camera integration, while the X6X-ORN is built for harsh outdoor environments with a fanless, IP67-rated design. For compute-intensive workloads, the X6a-AGX delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, supporting advanced multi-channel vision processing and high-speed data transmission.

Across the series, support for GMSL2 camera interfaces, flexible I/O expansion, high-speed networking, and optional out-of-band (OOB) remote management enables seamless system integration and reliable long-term operation.

With a unified and scalable architecture, the X6 Series enables organizations to accelerate edge AI deployment across smart transportation, public safety, industrial automation, robotics, and surveillance applications.

For press release materials, photos, and videos, please download them from the cloud:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VLI0rAsj83_eoYF3Ti0D03P_w2UfenZB?usp=sharing

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991346/DFI_Showcases_NVIDIA_Jetson_Orin_Based_Edge_AI_Platforms_for_Vision_Applications_at_COMPUTEX_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dfi-showcases-nvidia-jetson-orin-based-edge-ai-platforms-for-vision-applications-at-computex-2026-302786671.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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