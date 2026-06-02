Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Update on Globex's Mont Sorcier Iron Royalty Asset

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update as regards the Mont Sorcier iron deposit located in the Chibougamau area of Quebec. Globex retains a 1% Gross Metal Royalty on iron production from the property. The following is reproduced from Cerrado Gold Inc's 2026 Q1 report issued May 27th, 2026.

"In Canada, at the Company's Mont Sorcier High grade, 67%, Iron project, work continued on delivering a Bankable Feasibility study. The Company expects to release the results of a Bankable Feasibility study by the end of Q2 2026, and it now anticipates submitting the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in early Q1 2027. As a result, permits are now expected no earlier than around year end 2028, suggesting construction could commence around the end of Q1/2029 due to the winter season. We note that recent comments by policymakers indicate a desire to accelerate the permitting process; however, no clear timeline for how this will impact Mont Sorcier is available at this time.

The Mont Sorcier project is being designed as an 8 Mtpa concentrate operation, compared with 5 Mtpa in the PEA, to reflect strong demand for high-grade 67% iron concentrates with low silica and alumina suitable for the direct reduction iron (DRI) or pellet feed markets, the fastest growing segments of the iron ore market for which premium prices are expected. Development is expected to occur in two phases, with Phase 1 producing 4 Mtpa and a second 4 Mtpa expansion targeted approximately three years after start-up."

As reported in Globex's April 8, 2026, press release, "The Bankable Feasibility Study will look to expand the potential for the project that was highlighted in the previous 2022 NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") that delivered a project NPV8% of US$1.6 Billion based upon iron concentrates grading 65% iron. With the improved metallurgical results received to date, the Company believes it can deliver a high-purity DRI-grade iron ore concentrate product of over 67% iron, which is a highly desired product to support the Green Steel transition."

Globex is looking forward to seeing the results of the feasibility study on the Mont Sorcier iron ore deposit. The increased throughput forecast by Cerrado will come in the second phase of construction.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex's website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.