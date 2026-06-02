Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 09:28
80,97 
+0,26 % +0,21
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World Employee Spotlight: Cynthia's Leadership Driving Operational Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / For Cynthia Garrido, working in the port industry means being part of a broader transformation. As Personnel Planning Supervisor at DP World's operations in Callao, Peru, she plays a key role in coordinating operational staff and ensuring the smooth execution of daily operations. Her journey reflects both personal perseverance and the growing presence of women in maritime and logistics roles traditionally led by men.

Leading Operational Planning with Purpose

Over the years, Cynthia has developed extensive experience managing operational workforce planning in a highly dynamic environment. Her leadership, commitment, and professionalism have helped strengthen operational efficiency while contributing to a collaborative workplace culture.

"Being part of the 1.2% of women working in the port sector means being part of the change," Cynthia shares. "We have the skills and leadership needed to prove there are no differences."

Breaking Barriers in the Port Sector

Working within operational planning has presented unique challenges, particularly in an environment where female role models have historically been limited. Despite this, Cynthia has continued to grow professionally, demonstrating resilience and leadership.

She believes strongly in encouraging more women to pursue careers in the port and logistics industry. Through her experience, she hopes to inspire future generations to confidently enter technical and operational roles across the sector.

"If another woman asked me whether she should join DP World or the port industry, I would absolutely say yes," Cynthia says. "Even though it may be challenging at first, there will always be someone by your side, and you can do it."

Creating Lasting Impact Through Inclusion

Reflecting on her journey, Cynthia emphasizes the importance of inclusion and equal opportunity in shaping the future of the industry.

"To my younger self 15 years ago, I would say this: women in the port sector did not come to take up space - we came to add value. Leadership and capability have no gender."

Careers That Make an Impact at DP World

At DP World, employees are empowered to grow their skills, lead with purpose, and help shape the future of global trade. Across more than 70 countries, DP World is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where people can create meaningful impact within the business and the communities where it operates. Learn more at careers.dpworld.com

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-employee-spotlight-cynthias-leadership-driving-operatio-1172748

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.