DP World Employee Spotlight: Cynthia's Leadership Driving Operational Excellence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / For Cynthia Garrido, working in the port industry means being part of a broader transformation. As Personnel Planning Supervisor at DP World's operations in Callao, Peru, she plays a key role in coordinating operational staff and ensuring the smooth execution of daily operations. Her journey reflects both personal perseverance and the growing presence of women in maritime and logistics roles traditionally led by men.

Leading Operational Planning with Purpose

Over the years, Cynthia has developed extensive experience managing operational workforce planning in a highly dynamic environment. Her leadership, commitment, and professionalism have helped strengthen operational efficiency while contributing to a collaborative workplace culture.

"Being part of the 1.2% of women working in the port sector means being part of the change," Cynthia shares. "We have the skills and leadership needed to prove there are no differences."

Breaking Barriers in the Port Sector

Working within operational planning has presented unique challenges, particularly in an environment where female role models have historically been limited. Despite this, Cynthia has continued to grow professionally, demonstrating resilience and leadership.

She believes strongly in encouraging more women to pursue careers in the port and logistics industry. Through her experience, she hopes to inspire future generations to confidently enter technical and operational roles across the sector.

"If another woman asked me whether she should join DP World or the port industry, I would absolutely say yes," Cynthia says. "Even though it may be challenging at first, there will always be someone by your side, and you can do it."

Creating Lasting Impact Through Inclusion

Reflecting on her journey, Cynthia emphasizes the importance of inclusion and equal opportunity in shaping the future of the industry.

"To my younger self 15 years ago, I would say this: women in the port sector did not come to take up space - we came to add value. Leadership and capability have no gender."

Careers That Make an Impact at DP World

At DP World, employees are empowered to grow their skills, lead with purpose, and help shape the future of global trade. Across more than 70 countries, DP World is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where people can create meaningful impact within the business and the communities where it operates. Learn more at careers.dpworld.com

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-employee-spotlight-cynthias-leadership-driving-operatio-1172748