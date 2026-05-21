DP World Celebrates 13 Years at Santos' 10KM Tribuna FM Race, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Community and Well-Being

Company fielded 520 participants in the race's 40th edition, underscoring its investment in sports, health and community engagement in Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / DP World marked its 13th participation in the 10KM Tribuna FM Race, the largest 10K race in Brazil and one of the fastest in South America, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to community engagement, healthy living and local investment.

This year's race brought together approximately 25,200 participants in Santos, with DP World fielding a team of 520 runners - placing the company among the five largest teams in the competition.

Promoting Health, Well-being and Community Connection

More than just a race, the 10KM Tribuna FM is an annual celebration that reflects DP World's broader sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," and its commitment to community engagement as one of its seven responsible business priorities. The initiative also supports UN SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

The company's participation in the 10KM Tribuna FM Race began in 2012, when a small group of fewer than 20 enthusiastic DP World employees joined the event.

Investing in Sports Development Across Brazil

DP World has long supported sports development in Brazil through Municipal Tax Incentive Programs for sports and culture, including Promifae and Promicult. Since 2015, the company has invested more than R$11 million in initiatives in Santos, supporting a wide range of disciplines including gymnastics, skateboarding, surfing, canoeing, football, CrossFit, beach tennis, table tennis, artistic gymnastics, futsal, handball and duathlon.

Through these initiatives, DP World promotes sport as a catalyst for inclusion, opportunity and community development, helping expand access to athletic programs for young people and socially vulnerable groups.

Expanding Community Impact Across Latin America Through Sports

Beyond Brazil, DP World continues to leverage sport-driven initiatives to create lasting social impact across the region. In Peru, the DP World Race - a 10K charity run held in Callao - has supported school improvement projects for more than a decade, with proceeds from the event directed toward local schools in the community.

In 2025, the company inaugurated six digital classrooms, along with a modern computer room and tutoring room, at the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción Educational Institution of Callao, benefiting more than 300 local students and expanding access to digital education.

In Chile, the company inaugurated the new DP World Sports and Social Centre in Lirquén late last year- a CLP $150 million (more than US$290,000) community investment.

Built near the company's port terminal, the 3,400-square-meter facility is the first project of its kind in the area dedicated to sports, recreational activities and community engagement, benefiting employees, families, athletes and local residents alike.

For more insights into how DP World is impacting people and communities visit: https://www.dpworld.com/en/sustainability/people-and-communities

DP World team celebrates participation in the 10KM Tribuna FM Race in Santos

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-celebrates-13-years-at-santos-10km-tribuna-fm-race-rein-1169149