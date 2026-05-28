DP World Video Highlights VIP Hockey Experience for Salish Storm Youth

Young athletes from Nanaimo take center stage through Canucks partnership, captured in a memorable video of sport, mentorship, and community connection

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / DP World welcomed members of the Salish Storm youth hockey team to Vancouver for a memorable two-day experience, captured in this video highlighting the power of sport, mentorship, and community.

Through its partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment, DP World hosted young athletes from Nanaimo at Rogers Arena, where they experienced professional sport up close - from attending a Vancouver Warriors lacrosse game to cheering on the Vancouver Canucks from a VIP suite.

Beyond the games, the visit focused on inspiration and learning. Players took part in a behind-the-scenes arena tour, connected with Canucks legend Kirk McLean, and joined a leadership discussion with Squamish Nation member Simon Baker, who shared perspectives on culture, resilience, and community.

For many of the participants, the trip offered a rare opportunity to travel, build confidence, and see new possibilities through sport. The Salish Storm Hockey Association continues to provide Indigenous youth with access to hockey and mentorship, removing barriers and supporting personal development both on and off the ice.

This initiative reflects DP World's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful community impact - supporting youth, strengthening partnerships, and helping the next generation thrive.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-video-highlights-vip-hockey-experience-for-salish-storm-1171436