Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:06
3,280 Euro
+1,86 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,44017:15
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 16:48 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bessie Lee as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 June 2026. Bessie will also serve as a member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, and Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Bessie Lee is an international business leader, investor, and board director with over 30 years of experience spanning global marketing services, technology-enabled business transformation, and cross-border growth between Asia and the West.

She currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at RS Group plc, a FTSE 100 global industrial solutions company, where she contributes to board oversight on strategy, governance, digital transformation, and international market development.

Bessie was a director of Abcam Limited (formerly Abcam plc) until 6 December 2023.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Bessie under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

As at the date of this announcement, Bessie holds 2,5000 shares in the Company.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

02 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.