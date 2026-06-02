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WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:06
3,280 Euro
+1,86 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,46017:57
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
147 Leser
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Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change - correction

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change - correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Correction: This announcement replaces the announcement released at 15:44 on 2 June 2026 (reference 4356719) that contained an incorrect figure for the number of shares held by Bessie Lee in the Company. The full corrected announcement is provided below.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bessie Lee as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 2 June 2026. Bessie will also serve as a member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, and Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Bessie Lee is an international business leader, investor, and board director with over 30 years of experience spanning global marketing services, technology-enabled business transformation, and cross-border growth between Asia and the West.

She currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at RS Group plc, a FTSE 100 global industrial solutions company, where she contributes to board oversight on strategy, governance, digital transformation, and international market development.

Bessie was a director of Abcam Limited (formerly Abcam plc) until 6 December 2023. There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Bessie under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

As at the date of this announcement, Bessie holds 2,500 shares in the Company.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

02 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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