NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

RENAULT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A €750 MILLION BOND

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 2, 2026 - Renault Group announces the successful placement of a 750 million euros bond issue maturing June 9, 2031, and carrying a coupon of 4.125%.

This issue was largely oversubscribed, underlying strong credit investor confidence in Renault Group's robust financial position, as evidenced by its improved credit rating, and in its new strategic plan, futuREady-

This issuance allows Renault Group to benefit from attractive market conditions and will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of some of its upcoming maturities.

RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS MEDIAS François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

RENAULT INVESTORS RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

IMPORTANT INFORMATION - DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan). Renault Group will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad. In the United Kingdom, this press release may be sent to qualified investors as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply. The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.