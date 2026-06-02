OXURION: Oxurion expands its capabilities to address the growing demand for GLP-1 and peptide clinical research services

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 2, 2026 - 18:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announced the launch of a dedicated service offering focused on GLP-1 therapies, peptide therapeutics and biosimilar development programs. Through its subsidiary Axiodis, the Group now offers specialized biometrics, clinical data management, biostatistics and regulatory-grade data services tailored to peptide-based clinical development.

The global GLP-1 market is entering a new phase: As patents on key molecules such as semaglutide begin to expire across major markets, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are accelerating the development of biosimilars, generics and next-generation peptide therapies. This evolution is driving growing demand for specialized clinical research services. According to an analysis of ClinicalTrials.gov data, the number of Phase I peptide clinical trials increased from 18 in 2023 to 137 in 2025, while more than 2,700 peptide-related studies are currently registered globally. Industry forecasts from Fortune Business Insights and Grand View Research project the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market to exceed $150 billion by 2029.

Such trends place the GLP-1 market amongst the fastest-growing in the global healthcare industry. Confident that the rapid growth of GLP-1 therapies, biosimilars and next-generation peptide medicines represents an attractive opportunity for specialized clinical research providers, Oxurion is building a differentiated European clinical research platform through targeted acquisitions and organic development.

Peptide bioequivalence and clinical development programs require specialized operational, analytical and regulatory expertise. As development pipelines continue to expand, sponsors are increasingly relying on external partners capable of delivering high-quality clinical execution, data management and regulatory support. Through its subsidiary Axiodis, acquired in 2025, the Group already provides biometrics, clinical data management and biostatistics services through its proprietary Exagis platform, which has been deployed across 12 countries and supports more than 7,000 patient files. These capabilities are directly relevant to peptide, metabolic disease and bioequivalence development programs, including but not limited to :

* Clinical Data Management

* Biometrics and Biostatistics

* eCRF Design and Management

* Regulatory-Grade Data Workflows

* Database Build and Validation

* Statistical Analysis and Reporting

In parallel, Oxurion is progressing on another strategic acquisition in the CRO sector. If completed, the transaction would complement the Group's existing biometrics and data management capabilities with clinical operations and monitoring expertise, broadening the Group's service offering to pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The development of GLP-1 therapies is only one example of a broader trend toward increasingly sophisticated peptide-based medicines. Oxurion believes this evolution will continue to drive demand for specialized clinical research services across multiple therapeutic areas over the coming years.

This initiative represents another milestone in Oxurion's transformation into a specialized clinical research platform. The Company's strategy is focused on building a scalable and profitable services business positioned in high-growth therapeutic categories while creating long-term value for shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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