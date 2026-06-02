DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 02-Jun-2026 / 18:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 02/06/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 7,799 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 670.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 670.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 670.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,837,322 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,109,364. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

2 June 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 2 June 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 670.0000 7,799

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 65 670.00 14:52:37 00080996842TRLO0 XLON 499 670.00 14:52:51 00080996851TRLO0 XLON 11 670.00 14:57:08 00080997214TRLO0 XLON 69 670.00 15:09:00 00080998198TRLO0 XLON 11 670.00 15:21:57 00080999225TRLO0 XLON 1524 670.00 15:23:12 00080999316TRLO0 XLON 56 670.00 15:23:12 00080999317TRLO0 XLON 17 670.00 15:23:12 00080999318TRLO0 XLON 3 670.00 15:23:12 00080999319TRLO0 XLON 11 670.00 15:23:52 00080999365TRLO0 XLON 3 670.00 15:42:50 00081001377TRLO0 XLON 11 670.00 15:49:35 00081002110TRLO0 XLON 2200 670.00 15:51:23 00081002406TRLO0 XLON 1520 670.00 15:58:26 00081003229TRLO0 XLON 168 670.00 15:59:23 00081003431TRLO0 XLON 95 670.00 16:00:35 00081003618TRLO0 XLON 8 670.00 16:02:10 00081003883TRLO0 XLON 2 670.00 16:05:01 00081004031TRLO0 XLON 18 670.00 16:06:07 00081004147TRLO0 XLON 12 670.00 16:06:07 00081004148TRLO0 XLON 2 670.00 16:06:07 00081004149TRLO0 XLON 68 670.00 16:14:10 00081004733TRLO0 XLON 336 670.00 16:18:53 00081005318TRLO0 XLON 323 670.00 16:28:00 00081006190TRLO0 XLON 87 670.00 16:35:06 00081006534TRLO0 XLON 64 670.00 16:35:06 00081006533TRLO0 XLON 38 670.00 16:35:06 00081006532TRLO0 XLON 14 670.00 16:35:06 00081006531TRLO0 XLON 65 670.00 16:35:06 00081006530TRLO0 XLON 367 670.00 16:35:06 00081006529TRLO0 XLON 132 670.00 16:35:06 00081006528TRLO0 XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 429704 EQS News ID: 2338306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338306&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 13:28 ET (17:28 GMT)