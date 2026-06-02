Eubank, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Shell Shock Technologies, LLC (SST), a leading innovator in the ammunition industry, today announced that it has agreed upon the principal commercial terms of a strategic collaboration with CBC Global Ammunition, one of the world's largest ammunition manufacturers, focused on the industrialization and global commercialization of SST's proprietary NAS3 hybrid case technology.





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The collaboration is expected to focus on multiple military and commercial calibers, including 5.56x45, 7.62x51, .277 Fury (6.8), .338 Lapua, .50 BMG, and 9mm. Under the partnership structure, CBC is expected to serve as a licensed manufacturing and commercialization partner for the aforementioned calibers, supporting future industrial-scale production and global market development initiatives.

SST's NAS3 technology combines advanced metallurgy and proprietary manufacturing processes to create lightweight, high-pressure-capable ammunition systems designed to improve velocity, accuracy, range, durability, and overall ballistic performance compared to traditional brass-cased ammunition. The technology also offers increased case capacity and reduced system weight, creating potential advantages across military and commercial applications, including larger rifle and machine gun calibers.

As part of the collaboration, CBC is expected to support industrialization efforts and future manufacturing scale-up initiatives, including integration into CBC's expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint. CBC recently announced plans for a major ammunition manufacturing facility in northeast Oklahoma, which is expected to support future production capabilities and military-focused development initiatives.

The companies also intend to collaborate on global marketing initiatives, military demonstrations, trade exhibitions, and future co-branded ammunition programs. Planned participation includes major defense and industry events, such as SHOT Show, AUSA, Eurosatory, and other international military demonstrations. As part of the collaboration, representatives of CBC and Shell Shock Technologies are expected to formally commemorate the signing of the MOU during the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris on Monday, June 15th, at 2:00 PM at the CBC booth located in Hall 5A / Booth J391.

"This represents a major milestone for Shell Shock Technologies and validation of the technology we have spent years developing," said Peter Foss, Managing Partner and CEO of Shell Shock Technologies. "CBC brings world-class manufacturing capabilities, global reach, and deep military and commercial market relationships. We believe this collaboration positions SST technology for large-scale adoption across multiple applications and future military systems."

Fabio Mazzaro, CEO of CBC Global Ammunition, added, "CBC continues to invest in advanced ammunition technologies and manufacturing capabilities that support the evolving needs of military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. We believe Shell Shock Technologies has developed an innovative platform with significant long-term potential, and we look forward to working together to advance industrialization and future market opportunities."

The collaboration reflects growing global interest in advanced ammunition technologies capable of supporting reduced weight, increased efficiency, and high-performance applications across military and commercial systems. The parties are continuing to advance the collaboration toward definitive agreements, industrial-scale implementation, and broader global market introduction.

American Discovery Advisors acted as financial advisor to Shell Shock Technologies in connection with the transaction.

Keep up with Shell Tech's advanced ammunition on the website and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Shell Tech Ammo

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Shell Shock Technologies



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About Shell Shock Technologies and Shell Tech Ammo:

Shell Shock Technologies, LLC (SST), headquartered in Eubank, Kentucky, is a leading innovator in advanced ammunition case design and manufacturing. Since 2015, Shell Shock has supplied hundreds of millions of high-performance cases to commercial ammunition companies, U.S. defense contractors, and international defense allies. The company's patented, lightweight, and durable cases are engineered to enhance precision, reliability, and functionality across a variety of applications.

Expanding on this legacy, Shell Shock introduced Shell Tech, a new line of factory-loaded, hand-inspected ammunition designed for hunters, sports shooters, and defense professionals. Produced at its Calhoun, Georgia, facility, Shell Tech ammo brings unmatched quality, accuracy, and consistency directly to consumers.

Committed to ongoing innovation, Shell Shock's engineers continually develop advanced materials and processes, including pioneering lightweight ammunition links for belt-fed machine guns. With a focus on performance, dependability, and customer satisfaction, Shell Shock and Shell Tech set a new standard in ammunition technology.

For more information, please visit www.shellshocktechnologies.com or follow @shellshocktech on Instagram.

About CBC Global Ammunition:

CBC Global Ammunition is the holding company for several renowned brands in the small-caliber ammunition sector, including CBC, Magtech, MEN, and SinterFire. Marking almost 100 years, CBC stands at the forefront of excellence in ammunition manufacturing.

CBC also owns strategic interests in New Lachaussée and Fritz Werner, internationally recognized companies specializing in ammunition machinery and manufacturing systems. The group serves military, law enforcement, sporting, self-defense, and hunting markets worldwide.

Employing more than 3,000 professionals across Brazil, the United States, Germany, Belgium, and India, and producing more than 1.5 billion rounds annually, CBC Global Ammunition is one of the world's largest and most respected ammunition manufacturers.

https://cbcglobal-ammunition.com

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Source: Shell Shock Technologies