IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on June 9

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, announces that CEO Kristina Torfgård and CFO Gustaf Albèrt will participate in Aktiespararna's event Aktiedagarna in Stockholm.

IRLAB's presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 16:25 and will be broadcast live via the following link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagarna-i-stockholm-68173. It will also be available afterwards on the company's website, www.irlab.se.

Aktiedagarna is an investor event organized by Aktiespararna and will be held at Birger Jarl Conference in Stockholm on June 9-10. The event is a hybrid meeting that brings together investors, companies, and industry experts, and can be attended both in person and digitally.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB participates at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on June 9.

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-participates-at-aktiedagarna-in-stockholm-on-june-9-1172945