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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:05
3,960 Euro
-1,49 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9604,06008:38
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Final Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

NEWS RELEASE

3 June 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed an unchanged final dividend of 1.7 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2026, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 23 July 2026 to shareholders on the register on 12 June 2026. The associated ex-dividend date is 11 June 2026. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by MUFG Corporate Markets, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 2 July 2026.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 2.4 pence per share (2025: 2.4 pence per share).

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.