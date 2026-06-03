

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Wegovy pill in the United Arab Emirates, making it the first country outside the United States to offer the oral obesity treatment.



The company said Wegovy pill is the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for weight management.



The approval was based on results from the OASIS 4 trial, in which Wegovy taken once daily produced about 17% average weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one comorbidity. About one-third of participants achieved weight loss of 20% or more.



Novo Nordisk had previously said it planned to launch the Wegovy pill in selected markets in the second half of 2026.



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