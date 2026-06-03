Fastighets AB Balder: Balder's Norwegian joint venture company Anthon Eiendom has closed the deal with Olav Thon Eiendom AS

Today, Anthon Eiendom AS has signed the final agreement with the owners of Olav Thon Eiendom AS and has thereby sold all its shares in the company.

In March, Anthon B Nilsen AS and Fastighets AB Balder signed a letter of intent with Olav Thon Eiendom AS regarding the sale of all shares in Anthon Eiendom AS. Today, 3 June, the definitive agreement was signed and, subject to approval of the transaction by the Norwegian Competition Authority, Olav Thon Eiendom will take possession of the properties on 1 July.

"Having developed high-quality properties in Oslo and the surrounding areas for more than 25 years, it is reassuring to know that ownership of the properties is now being transferred to a stable and professional owner such as Thon Eiendom. This ensures that the tenants will continue to receive the quality and service that we have always strived to deliver," says Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, CEO and one of the owners of Anthon Eiendom.

"We have a clear ambition to further develop Thon as a leading property group in Norway and Scandinavia, and this transaction is fully aligned with our strategy of growing in markets where we see potential for strong long-term value creation. At the same time, it strengthens our position as one of the largest owners of office properties in the Greater Oslo area," says Annette Hofgaard, Group Chief Real Estate Officer in the Thon Group.

The parties' advisers in the transaction were Akershus Eiendom and Haavind for the sellers, while Thommessen and EY acted as advisers to the buyer.



For further information, please contact:

Annette Hofgaard, Olav Thon Eiendom AS, +47 926 97 630, annette.hofgaard@thon.no

Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, Anthon B Nilsen AS, +47 908 60 783, pcl@anthoneiendom.no

Eva Jonasson, Media relations, Balder, +46 31 10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se



Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 236.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.