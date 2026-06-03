Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM8U | ISIN: SE0017832488 | Ticker-Symbol: 28F0
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 15:50
4,779 Euro
+1,34 % +0,063
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6954,70611:37
4,6974,73502.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fastighets AB Balder: Balder's Norwegian joint venture company Anthon Eiendom has closed the deal with Olav Thon Eiendom AS

Today, Anthon Eiendom AS has signed the final agreement with the owners of Olav Thon Eiendom AS and has thereby sold all its shares in the company.

In March, Anthon B Nilsen AS and Fastighets AB Balder signed a letter of intent with Olav Thon Eiendom AS regarding the sale of all shares in Anthon Eiendom AS. Today, 3 June, the definitive agreement was signed and, subject to approval of the transaction by the Norwegian Competition Authority, Olav Thon Eiendom will take possession of the properties on 1 July.

"Having developed high-quality properties in Oslo and the surrounding areas for more than 25 years, it is reassuring to know that ownership of the properties is now being transferred to a stable and professional owner such as Thon Eiendom. This ensures that the tenants will continue to receive the quality and service that we have always strived to deliver," says Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, CEO and one of the owners of Anthon Eiendom.

"We have a clear ambition to further develop Thon as a leading property group in Norway and Scandinavia, and this transaction is fully aligned with our strategy of growing in markets where we see potential for strong long-term value creation. At the same time, it strengthens our position as one of the largest owners of office properties in the Greater Oslo area," says Annette Hofgaard, Group Chief Real Estate Officer in the Thon Group.

The parties' advisers in the transaction were Akershus Eiendom and Haavind for the sellers, while Thommessen and EY acted as advisers to the buyer.


For further information, please contact:
Annette Hofgaard, Olav Thon Eiendom AS, +47 926 97 630, annette.hofgaard@thon.no
Peder Chr. Løvenskiold, Anthon B Nilsen AS, +47 908 60 783, pcl@anthoneiendom.no
Eva Jonasson, Media relations, Balder, +46 31 10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 236.6 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.