A Next-Generation Systematic Approach Designed to Pursue Alpha Across Market Cycles

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment manager with US$1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2026), today announced two actively managed UCITS funds which apply the NT Adaptive Equity strategy to World and Emerging Markets universes.

The NT Adaptive Equity strategy is designed to help investors navigate increasingly complex and fast-changing markets. By combining deep fundamental insights with advanced data science, alternative data and adaptive portfolio construction, the strategy seeks to identify high-quality companies and capture persistent, stock-specific alpha opportunities beyond traditional equity factors.

The approach draws on NTAM's proprietary research platform, integrating financial data with signals such as economic networks, corporate innovation, market sentiment and long-term stakeholder value. Advanced analytical techniques, including natural language processing, are used to identify idiosyncratic opportunities that the market may overlook.

The Irish-domiciled funds are categorised as Article 8 under SFDR, incorporating NTAM's proprietary screens alongside active stewardship through engagement and proxy voting. Early investment into the World Adaptive Equity fund is being made by an institutional investor in the Nordics, one of the key distribution regions of the funds.

"Adaptive Equity builds on the strength of our quantitative platform and reflects how systematic investing is evolving," said Guido Baltussen, global head of quant strategies at NTAM. "By moving beyond traditional factors and adapting as markets change, the strategy aims to deliver resilient alpha across cycles. Our global and experienced investment team has an established track record in quantitative investing and we're pleased to expand our sophisticated quantitative equity platform with the launch of these strategies aimed at diversifying sources of alpha for institutional investors."

Pedro Guazo, head of international and global head of responsible investing at NTAM, said: "With the launch of the NT Adaptive Equity funds, we are continuing to build out our quantitative offering for our institutional client base. Leveraging the NT Quantitative Strategies investment team's extensive experience, built over three decades, our clients have access to portfolio solutions centered on innovation and risk efficiency across research, portfolio management and strategy."

NTAM manages US$47 billion in quantitative strategies across equities and fixed income, as of March 31, 2026.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

For Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets, this information is directed to institutional, professional and wholesale clients or investors only and should not be relied upon by retail clients or investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603817494/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contacts:

Camilla Greene

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com