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WKN: A2QP0S | ISIN: FI4000476866 | Ticker-Symbol: 16T
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:20
19,700 Euro
-2,48 % -0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KREATE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KREATE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00022,20014:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 11:10 Uhr
16 Leser
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Kreate Group Oyj: Renewal of the Junatie metro bridge moves to the implementation phase - Kreate records approximately EUR 60 million in its order book

3.6.2026 12:10:03 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Investor News

Kreate and Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd have signed an agreement on the implementation phase of the Junatie metro bridge renewal project. Kreate will record approximately EUR 60 million from the project in its order book for the second quarter of 2026. Construction will begin in June 2026 and continue until the end of 2027.

Located between the Sörnäinen and Kalasatama metro stations, the Junatie metro bridge is the longest bridge on the Helsinki metro line and a key part of the metropolitan area's metro network. In the project, the bridge completed in 1972 will be demolished and replaced with a new metro bridge. The actual bridge renewal works will be carried out in 2027.

- The renewal of the Junatie metro bridge is an exceptionally demanding project, as the work is carried out in the middle of a busy urban environment and as part of Helsinki's critical transport infrastructure. The strong bridge and infrastructure construction expertise of our professionals has enabled the development of implementation solutions that can shorten the metro traffic interruption and minimise the impacts of construction. The project is an excellent demonstration of our ability to deliver infrastructure projects that are significant to society and technically demanding, says Timo Vikström, President and CEO of Kreate Group.

The deck structures of the new bridge will be built in several sections next to the existing bridge. During the metro traffic interruption to be carried out in 2027, the old bridge will be demolished and the new bridge sections installed in place. Metro traffic will return to the new bridge at the end of November 2027, and the Kalasatama metro station will be brought back into service at the beginning of December.

Kreate Group Plc

Contacts

  • Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi
  • Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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