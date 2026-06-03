

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (2M6.DE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.24 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $0.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $9.80 billion from $8.92 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $9.80 Bln vs. $8.92 Bln last year.



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