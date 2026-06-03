Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025. The annual filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.nu-energy.ca.

2025 Financial Highlights

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported no revenue and a net loss of $8,447,490, compared to revenue of $566,583 and a net loss of $3,669,462 in 2024. The absence of revenue in 2025 primarily reflected the continued suspension of the LC NU-Energy development services agreement throughout the year.

NUE's fourth quarter 2025 net loss was $6,968,243. As at December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $755,384 and a working capital deficiency of $2,479,847.

2025 Results in Context

Management believes that the 2025 results should be read in the context of a transition period for the Company. The net loss was driven primarily by acquisition-related charges totalling approximately $5,800,000, with no material cash impact on the Company's operations or liquidity position. These charges pertain to expense recognition associated with the Blu Dot Systems Inc. transaction under applicable IFRS standards, comprising a substantial fourth-quarter charge. In connection with the Blu Dot transaction, the Company recognized a non-cash share-based expense of $5,310,000, reflecting the accounting characterization of consideration issued in that acquisition. Excluding these acquisition-related items, the Company's adjusted operating loss for the year was approximately $2,646,000, which management considers a more representative measure of underlying business performance during the period

In addition, portions of NUE's Alberta development activities remained constrained during 2025 while the Company and its joint venture partner assessed Alberta's evolving renewable project regulatory framework and related funding requirements.

Adjusted earnings figures referred to in this section, including any figures adjusted to remove transaction-related charges, are non-GAAP financial measures, do not have standardized meanings under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers.

Subsequent Corporate Developments

Since year-end, NUE has taken steps to simplify its corporate structure, reframe its strategic approach to project origination and development, and refocus on its current development portfolio. Most notably, the Company completed the previously announced rescission and unwind of the Blu Dot acquisition on March 6, 2026, and the 29,500,000 common shares issued in connection with the transaction were returned to the Company for cancellation. Management believes this subsequent development is important context in understanding NUE's current capital structure relative to the 2025 reporting period.

Recent Developments Since Year-End

Since December 31, 2025, NUE has continued to advance selected portfolio milestones across Alberta and Mongolia through its stage-gating process, including the following:

In Alberta, the Company announced a proposed transaction path for its 503.5 MW gross (251.75 MW net) Alberta portfolio and subsequently reported completion of Phase 1 due diligence at Lethbridge, along with an extension of site control at Hanna.

The Company also announced a non-binding letter of intent at Lethbridge 2 in respect of a contemplated power purchase and infrastructure arrangement, subject to commercial, technical, regulatory, and counterparty conditions.

In Mongolia, the Company entered into a joint development agreement for the proposed Darkhan Energy Park and commenced feasibility work following its first study payment.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As discussed in the MD&A, NUE's liquidity position remains constrained. At present, the Company does not have sufficient capital resources to meet its anticipated operating requirement for the next 12 months, and additional financing will be required to fund operations and continue advancing development activities.

Current Management Focus

Management's near-term focus is on disciplined execution across a smaller set of current priorities. These include the continued advancement of milestones for the Alberta portfolio, progression of Darkhan feasibility and permitting work, and ongoing capital planning. The Company also expects to continue applying a milestone-based approach to public disclosure as project activities advance. The Company is working diligently to complete its Q1 financial statements and expects to file them as soon as possible.

Market Making Services

NUE has retained Independent Trading Group, Inc. (Address: 420, 33 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5E 1G4; Website: www.itg84.com; Contact: Jeff Gamble; Email: jeffgamble@itg84.com) ("ITG") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by ITG in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay ITG $5,500 per month. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or ITG. The Company and ITG act at arm's length, no securities-based compensation forms part of this engagement and ITG has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by ITG and the fee paid by the Company to ITG is for services only.

Additional Information

Investors are encouraged to review the audited annual financial statements and MD&A in full. These documents are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.nu-energy.ca.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "contemplated", "designed", "subject to", "focus", "continued", "proposed", "anticipated", "required", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the retention of ITG to provide market-making services; execution of definitive agreements and related arrangements; management priorities and capital planning; feasibility work and permitting activities; additional financing requirements; milestone-based public disclosure approach; solar and battery storage development and construction; and regulatory submission timelines. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: the receipt of regulatory approval for the market-making engagement; ITG's continued ability to provide market-making services; receipt of required joint venture consents or waivers; utility confirmation of capacity and upgrade approvals; counterparty provision of satisfactory credit support and financial diligence; completion of definitive agreement negotiations on acceptable terms; availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; successful completion of feasibility studies; and permitting, interconnection and construction proceeding as planned.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: definitive agreements may not be executed on anticipated terms; joint venture consents may not be obtained or may be delayed; utility approvals or infrastructure upgrades may be delayed or unavailable; counterparties or their affiliates may fail to perform or provide credit support; additional financing may not be available on acceptable terms; feasibility studies may not support project advancement; solar and battery storage facilities may not be developed or constructed; and other risks customary to CSE-listed issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299943

Source: NU E Power Corp.