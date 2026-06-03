

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $9.31 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $4.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.07 billion or $2.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 47.8% to $22.18 billion from $15.01 billion last year.



Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $9.31 Bln. vs. $4.96 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $22.18 Bln vs. $15.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 29.4 M



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