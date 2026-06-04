Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 21:55
17,890 Euro
+0,08 % +0,015
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,67018,09503.06.
17,75018,00003.06.
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 08:48 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Repurchase of 14.156 million of its Ordinary Shares from Pershing Square Funds

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced that it has repurchased 14,156,285 of its ordinary shares as part of the disposition of the entire position owned by various Pershing Square funds. The Company acquired the shares at a price per share of €17.66 for a total consideration of approximately €250 million.

The repurchase was executed outside of the Company's existing €500 million share buyback program but pursuant to the previously announced additional €500 million share repurchase authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company as granted at the UMG Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2026.

The Company intends to use the repurchased shares to meet its obligations under the 2022 Universal Music Group Global Equity Plan, and subplans thereof, and/or to reduce the share capital of the Company. The maximum number of shares that can be used for purposes of the equity plan will remain unchanged.

Cautionary Notice

This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), and the other risks that have been described in the 2025 annual report. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-announces-repurchase-of-14-156-million-of-its-ordinary-shares-from-pershing-square-funds-302791266.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.