Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins major order for Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana

Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment fleet order from the China-based mining contractor JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., to be used at the Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana. The order is valued at approximately SEK 650 million and was booked in the second quarter of 2026.

The order includes loaders, trucks and drills, and access to digital monitoring solutions, including Remote Monitoring Service. AutoMine® is included for the loaders and part of the drills. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 with most of the deliveries expected in 2026-2028.

"We are very pleased to deepen our partnership with JCHX at the Khoemacau Copper Mine and look forward to support the expansion of the underground mining operations with our leading solutions, combining advanced equipment, services and digital solutions," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Khoemacau Copper Mine is a major underground mine located in Botswana's Kalahari Copper Belt, with significant expansion underway.

Stockholm, June 4, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.