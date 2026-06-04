K2 LT: Regarding the Delisting of AB "K2 LT" Shares from the Nasdaq Vilnius First North Market

AB "K2 LT" informs that on June 3, 2026, Nasdaq Vilnius adopted a decision to remove the Company's shares (ticker K2LT, ISIN code LT0000129009) from trading on the First North market.

According to the announcement published by Nasdaq Vilnius, taking into account the distribution of the financial instruments among investors and the possible effect of the delisting on investors' interests, the shares of AB "K2 LT" will be removed from trading as of July 1, 2026. The last trading day of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Vilnius will be June 30, 2026.

The Company's shares are being removed from trading on the First North market at the request of the Company, following the provisions of items 30, 31 and 34 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania.

As previously announced, on March 10, 2026, the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "K2 LT" adopted a resolution to terminate trading in the Company's shares on the Nasdaq Vilnius First North market.

Following the above-mentioned shareholders' resolution, a voluntary official share buyback offer was implemented from April 27, 2026, to May 25, 2026. During the offer period, the Company acquired 12,862 of its own shares.

Following the completion of the official offer, the Company continues to acquire its own shares on the stock exchange. As of June 3, 2026, AB "K2 LT" has acquired a total of 13,839 own shares.

Bernardas Vilkelis

CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt