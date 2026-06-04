Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Appoints Monica Ospina as ESG Advisor and Advances Digbee ESG Disclosure Submission

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC PINK:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) announces the appointment of Monica Ospina as ESG Advisor to the Company, further strengthening Algo Grande's commitment to responsible resource development, stakeholder engagement and long-term sustainability initiatives.

Ms. Ospina brings extensive experience in ESG strategy, external affairs, governance, government and Indigenous relations and critical minerals development across the Americas. Throughout her career, she has worked at the intersection of responsible mining, socio-economic inclusion and community engagement, helping integrate ESG considerations into resource projects from the earliest stages of development.

Her work has been recognized across the industry through her role as founder of O Trade, a socio-economic consultancy firm; her position as Social Performance Advisor for the Americas at Rio Tinto; her contribution to the IFC/World Bank Early Stakeholder Engagement Guideline for mineral projects; and her recognition in the WIM100 2022, which highlights leading women shaping the global mining industry.

In conjunction with Ms. Ospina's appointment, Algo Grande is also pleased to announce that the Company is in the final stages of completing its inaugural ESG disclosure submission through the Digbee ESG Platform, a mining-focused ESG disclosure and assessment framework utilized by mining companies, investors and industry stakeholders globally.

Digbee ESG is a mining-specific ESG disclosure and ratings platform designed to help mining companies measure, manage and communicate ESG performance using standardized frameworks aligned with major global ESG standards and investor expectations. The platform is widely used within the mining industry to improve transparency, strengthen ESG governance and support responsible project development. Digbee's framework is specifically designed for mining companies and incorporates independent expert assessment methodologies intended to support comparability and credibility across the sector.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper, commented: "Creating positive outcomes for communities, protecting the environment and building long-term relationships are core priorities for Algo Grande as we advance the Adelita Project. We are grateful for the positive relationships already established with the communities surrounding the Adelita Project, but our ambition is to go beyond the minimum requirements typically associated with exploration and land use agreements. We believe the mining industry has a unique opportunity to create lasting benefits for the people and communities closest to these projects, and our goal is to build a true win-win model for everyone involved. I am confident Monica's experience will help strengthen this vision as Algo Grande continues building a modern copper exploration company focused on responsible growth and long-term value creation."

Ms. Ospina commented: "The mining industry plays a critical role in the global energy transition and the development of resilient critical mineral supply chains. What drew me to Algo Grande is the Company's commitment to embedding responsible mining principles from the earliest stages of project development, sending a strong signal to stakeholders and communities that ESG performance will be proactively managed and that progress toward operational readiness will be grounded in trust and long-term value creation. I look forward to supporting the development of the Adelita Project."

Investor Relations and Consulting Agreements

Algo Grande is additionally pleased to announce amendments to the following investor relations and consulting agreements.

Fairfax Partners

On December 18, 2025, the Company issued a news release announcing, among others, a services agreement (the "Fairfax Agreement") with Fairfax Partners ("Fairfax"), a British Columbia based company. The Fairfax Agreement has an initial term of 6 months, following the initial term the Fairfax Agreement shall continue on a month-to-month basis, unless terminated by either party. Pursuant to the Fairfax Agreement, among other consideration, Algo Grande shall pay Fairfax a monthly fee of $5,000, to be paid on the first day of each month.

On March 12, 2026, the Company and Fairfax entered into an amendment to the Fairfax Agreement (the "Fairfax Amendment"). Pursuant to the Fairfax Amendment, the parties agreed to increase the monthly fee from $5,000 to approximately $8,500 per month. All other material terms and conditions of the Fairfax Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect. The Fairfax Agreement, as amended by the Fairfax Amendment, remains subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Fairfax and Algo Grande are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Fairfax nor its principals have any interest in Algo Grande's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Rayleigh Capital Ltd.

On March 19, 2026, the Company announced an investor relations and corporate communications agreement (the "Rayleigh Agreement") with Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh"). Pursuant to the Rayleigh Agreement, among other consideration, the Company was required to grant 200,000 stock options (the "Options") to Rayleigh, subject to the Company's equity incentive plan and all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Algo Grande would like to clarify the Options granted pursuant to the Rayleigh Agreement were part of the option grants announced on April 16, 2026. The Options are exercise for one common share at an exercise price of $0.65 for a period of three years from the date of grant. 50% of the Options will vest six months after grant, and the remaining 50% will vest six months thereafter.

For additional details on the Rayleigh Agreement, please refer to Algo Grande's news release dated March 19, 2026.

Insight Capital Partners

The Company entered into a Capital Markets Consulting Agreement (the "Insight Agreement") effective as of March 5, 2026, with Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("Insight"), located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the Insight Agreement, Insight will provide certain services to the Company including research and marketing information on trading activity and advising the Company on market related initiatives. The Insight Agreement has a term ending 24 months from the effective date. Either party may terminate the Insight Agreement with 30 days' written notice, on and after the date that is four months after the effective date. In consideration for their services, Algo Grande will pay Insight a monthly fee of $3,500 plus HST, payable out of the Company's existing cash on hand. The Insight Agreement is subject to approval by the TSXV

Insight and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Insight is a closely controlled Canadian corporation. Neither Insight nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Resource Stock Digest

The Company entered into an Awareness Campaign Service Agreement (the "RSD Awareness Agreement"), effective as of June 1st, 2026, with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), under the terms of which RSD will conduct interviews and generate reports on the Company and will distribute to the RSD existing database. The RSD Awareness Agreement has a term of 2 months. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay a fee of US $50,000. The RSD Awareness Agreement is subject to approval by the TSXV.

The Company also entered into a Featured Company Sponsorship Service Agreement (the "RSD Sponsorship Agreement"), effective as of June 1st, 2026, with RSD, under the terms of which RSD will dedicate a Company page on the RSD website, where they will post recurring management interviews and press releases to the RSD website. The RSD Sponsorship Agreement has a term of 12 months. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay a one time fee of US $8,500, plus US$2,450 per month. The RSD Sponsorship Agreement is subject to approval by the TSXV.

RSD and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo De Real and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, USA. Neither RSD nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

Algo Grande is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans including the planned Phase II drilling program, results of surveys and the geochemical sampling program, approval of certain agreements listed in this news release by the TSXV and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-appoints-monica-ospina-as-esg-advisor-and-advances-digbee-esg-disclos-1173263