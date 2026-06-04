Filament Health will supply its standardized, patented PEX010 botanical psilocybin drug candidate, produced using proprietary extraction and stabilization methods to an independently sponsored UCSF trial examining brain activity, neuroinflammatory markers, and preclinical Alzheimer's disease pathology in healthy older adults.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company") is an Ontario based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010.

The Company is pleased to announce a newly signed agreement to supply PEX010 to the University of California, San Francisco ("UCSF"), reflecting the continued selection of Filament's standardized natural psilocybin by leading academic institutions.

Under the new agreement, Filament will supply its PEX010 botanical psilocybin drug candidate to UCSF, located in San Francisco, California, for a double-blind, randomized trial investigating the safety, feasibility, and mechanisms of psychedelics in healthy older adults with low well-being, as moderated by biomarkers for preclinical Alzheimer's disease.

Among its objectives, the study is designed to examine whether a single dose of psilocybin can influence plasma markers of neuroinflammation over time, alongside acute changes in brain electrical activity measured by EEG and longitudinal structural and functional changes measured by MRI. Neuroinflammation is increasingly studied as a contributor to mood, cognition, and neurodegenerative processes, including the earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease.

This development reflects continued demand for pharmaceutical-grade, naturally derived psilocybin and the expanding role of Filament Health's PEX010 in academic and clinical research, while reinforcing the operational and quality systems that support reliable global supply. The study is independently sponsored and conducted by UCSF and its investigators, with Filament supplying PEX010 as the investigational drug product.

PEX010 is produced using Filament's proprietary extraction and stabilization methods, which deliver a potent yet standardized and patented botanical drug product with consistent composition across every study and every research site.

"What sets us and PEX010 apart is consistency and regulatory excellence of our proprietary extraction and stabilization methods," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light. "The reliability of PEX010 allows the world's best researchers to keep pushing psychedelic science to new boundaries. The UCSF study is a perfect example, exploring whether a single dose of psilocybin can influence neuroinflammatory markers in the aging brain. That kind of subtle science is only possible with a drug product investigators can trust dose after dose, which is why PEX010 has now been selected for more than 80 studies worldwide."

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. On April 30, 2026, Red Light completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010, creating a global leader in psychedelic drug development, commercialization, and distribution.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release.

Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the agreement with UCSF and the anticipated supply of PEX010 thereunder; the mechanistic and biomarker objectives of the referenced study, including the investigation of effects on neuroinflammatory markers, brain activity and brain structure, each of which is sponsored and conducted independently of Filament; the continued expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in the United States, Canada and other jurisdictions; the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010; the performance by UCSF and the Company of their respective obligations under the applicable agreement; the commencement and continued progression of the referenced study; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated supply under the referenced agreement does not materialize as expected; the risk that the referenced study does not commence, proceed or progress as anticipated, or does not produce the effects being investigated; delays in regulatory permitting, including import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Red Light Holland Corp.