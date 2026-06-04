KEY HIGHLIGHTS

AURR will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 10 at 9:40 am EST where you can join us for a 30-minute session including a live Q&A and direct access to management.

Hear directly from CEO Johan Lambrechts about Aurbis's exploration progress at the Ecru Gold Project.

Learn more about our three prospective target types, including Robertson (Intrusion Related), Carlin, and Epithermal vein-style gold mineralisation.

"I'm proud to be representing Aurbis while presenting to you our exciting Ecru Gold Project in the prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend of gold deposits in Nevada.

The presentation will update you on our on-the-ground progress to date and provide more details on Ecru's prospectivity based on geological indicators.

Please register for the event, and remember to send in your questions. I look forward to talking with you."

-Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) is pleased to announce that CEO Johan Lambrechts will be presenting at the

Emerging Growth Conference on June 10, 2026 at 9:40 am EST.

Aurbis invites its investors, as well as Institutions, advisors, and analysts, to attend its LIVE presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and interact with our CEO, Johan, in real time.

Mr. Lambrechts will perform a presentation and may open the floor for questions.

Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them live during the event. We will do our best to get through as many as possible.

Aurbis Resources will present at 9:40 AM Eastern Time, and the full segment, including questions, will last for 30 minutes.

Please register at

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757504&tp_key=cc5c9b4321&sti=aurr to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates as they are released.

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, Aurbis will distribute an archived webcast on its website after the event.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr. Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300105

Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.