Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0039, -0040, -0041, -0042 and -0043 completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada.

The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide corridor that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones spanning 29 square kilometres near the center of the Property.

Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over 29 km2, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone.

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Trapper South Assay Highlights

Analytical results received for five (5) additional diamond drill holes (R-0039 to R-0043) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.

Key intercepts include: Hole R-0039: 110.1 m @ 47.42% Fe2O3, 5.95% TiO2, 0.354% V2O5 Including 52.1 m @ 58.15% Fe2O3, 7.68% TiO2, 0.459% V2O5 Including 27.6 m @ 45.88% Fe2O3, 5.85% TiO2, 0.350% V2O5 Hole R-0040: 45.1 m @ 51.20% Fe2O3, 7.94% TiO2, 0.340% V2O5 Hole R-0041: 46.4 m @ 47.97% Fe2O3, 6.49% TiO2, 0.368% V2O5 Hole R-0042: 35.3 m @ 50.68% Fe2O3, 6.74% TiO2, 0.378% V2O5 Hole R-0043: 39.8 m @ 47.93% Fe2O3, 7.24% TiO2, 0.307% V2O5

These results now bring the total MRE drill results to thirty-six (36) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first thirty-one (31) diamond drill holes of the MRE drill program include:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.2 50.8 39.49 6.49 0.222 R-0012 3.8 79.0 75.2 39.6 27.39 4.87 0.116 R-0013 9.5 121.0 111.5 97.9 37.08 5.14 0.242 R-0014 8.8 50.0 41.2 14.9 36.17 6.36 0.188 R-0015 73.3 174.0 100.7 88.9 38.56 6.80 0.229 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0017 50.6 140.6 90.0 73.0 51.86 6.76 0.417 R-0018 44.7 115.0 70.3 44.1 42.64 5.66 0.288 R-0019 66.6 112.3 45.7 41.6 49.51 6.56 0.374 R-0020 87.3 128.0 40.7 31.1 37.62 4.93 0.239 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0022 62.0 92.6 30.6 28.6 49.4 6.61 0.373 R-0023 100.5 186.5 86.0 54.0 45.5 5.5 0.367 R-0024 112.0 203.0 91.0 58.7 49.08 6.23 0.39 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.2 7.07 0.443 R-0025 141.3 223.0 81.7 58.5 41.36 5.18 0.309 R-0025 168.0 201.0 33.0 23.7 47.38 6.01 0.384 R-0026 141.7 189.0 47.3 27.7 38.16 4.65 0.288 R-0026 110.9 131.4 20.5 12.0 52.39 6.55 0.449 R-0027 81.2 162.0 80.8 63.4 42.74 5.18 0.320 R-0028 105.7 211.0 105.3 54.5 42.39 5.40 0.306 R-0028 144.0 182.0 38.0 19.7 49.43 6.50 0.382 R-0029 65.2 172.0 106.8 95.5 44.41 5.36 0.341 R-0029 65.2 104.0 38.8 34.7 53.02 6.46 0.441 R-0030 83.1 174.0 90.9 49.5 42.57 5.40 0.303 R-0030 83.1 101.7 18.6 10.2 50.81 6.56 0.398 R-0031 63.4 171.6 108.2 87.2 38.11 5.13 0.254 R-0031 97.0 140.1 43.1 34.7 42.71 5.88 0.309 R-0032 53.8 198.0 144.2 135.3 37.13 5.04 0.234 R-0032 114.0 170.0 56.0 52.6 44.68 6.50 0.294 R-0033 67.4 168.0 100.6 77.5 44.07 6.38 0.286 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0034 68.8 195.0 126.2 124.0 43.19 6.05 0.293 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344 R-0035 8.5 22.0 13.5 9.9 30.98 2.93 0.193 R-0036 55.0 128.0 73.0 36.5 45.34 6.31 0.345 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0037 52.2 103.0 50.8 41.9 45.93 6.46 0.348 R-0038 45.4 146.2 100.8 73.7 41.23 5.21 0.302 R-0038 103.9 146.2 42.4 31.0 46.20 6.35 0.364

Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 - R-0038.

Top 10 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.

Completed fifty (50) holes (R-0008 to R-0057) from Q4 2025 to date in 2026, with significant oxide intercepts including 202.3 m from R-0053 (true thickness of 132.1) of semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic oxide layering.

MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts exceeding 70-144 metres and certain assay intervals frequently above 45-54% Fe2O3, 6-7% TiO2 and 0.37-0.44% V2O5.

Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization are observed consistently in Trapper South , aligning with prior high-grade results from Trapper North.

Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 11,600 m completed in the Trapper Zone to date .

Confirmed 29 km 2 central oxide corridor

Excellent core recovery and representative sampling support ongoing metallurgical test work and the advancement of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"These latest drill results from R-0039 to R-0043 continue to highlight the significant titanium and vanadium grades and strong continuity we are seeing throughout the Trapper Zone. Hole R-0040 delivered an outstanding 45.1 metres at 7.94% TiO2, while R-0039 returned 110.1 metres at 5.95% TiO2, including 52.1 metres at 7.68% TiO2. We also observed strong vanadium values in R-0039 (0.459% V2O5) and R-0042 (0.378% V2O5).

The consistently elevated TiO2 and V2O5 levels across these broad oxide intercepts reinforce the Radar Project's status as a critical and strategic North American titanium-vanadium opportunity. These results further strengthen our confidence as we advance toward the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later this year."

2026 Trapper South Drilling Summary

Drill Hole Azimuth / Dip Total Depth (m) From (metres) To (metres) Semi-Massive Oxide (m) Rhythmic Layering (m) Total Oxide (m) True Thickness (m) Assays Received R-0016 38° / -45° 206 44.0 102.0 45.8 12.2 58.0 53.9 • R-0017 38° / -70° 161 50.6 140.6 87.1 3.0 90.1 73.0 • R-0018 38° / -45° 188 44.7 156.4 65.0 46.6 111.7 70.1 • R-0019 38° / -45° 182 66.6 133.0 38.0 28.5 66.5 72.8 • R-0020 38° / -45° 206 50.8 138.0 28.5 58.7 87.2 66.7 • R-0021 38° / -70° 152 81.3 127.4 33.5 12.6 46.1 24.3 • R-0022 38° / -45° 149 22.5 118.7 31.6 59.7 91.3 85.3 • R-0023 38° / -45° 272 100.5 239.3 30.6 76.4 107.1 67.2 • R-0024 38° / -45° 254 108.9 219.8 46.8 62.1 108.9 68.5 • R-0025 38° / -60° 275 123.0 253.6 6.9 118.1 125.0 89.6 • R-0026 38° / -60° 302 108.8 273.7 16.2 138.6 154.8 87.4 • R-0027 38° / -45° 217 81.3 175.3 34.2 59.9 94.1 73.9 • R-0028 38° / -60° 227 105.1 215.9 22.5 87.1 109.6 57.4 • R-0029 38° / -45° 214 65.2 184.0 13.4 105.4 118.8 106.2 • R-0030 38° / -60° 211 83.1 189.2 25.4 79.6 105.0 57.8 • R-0031 38° / -45° 215 63.4 171.6 2.4 105.9 108.3 87.2 • R-0032 38° / -60° 263 53.8 214.7 18.5 136.0 154.4 145.0 • R-0033 38° / -45° 251 67.7 203.5 23.7 112.4 136.1 104.8 • R-0034 38° / -60° 233 48.7 214.1 66.1 93.5 159.7 156.9 • R-0035 38° / -45° 97 8.5 66.3 0.0 35.0 35.0 25.7 • R-0036 38° / -70° 212 47.4 128.0 68.0 8.6 76.6 38.3 • R-0037 38° / -45° 206 42.6 146.0 50.8 52.6 103.4 85.2 • R-0038 38° / -70° 182 45.4 146.2 55.9 45.0 100.9 73.7 • R-0039 218° / -45° 251 84.0 196.3 82.2 23.3 105.5 102.1 • R-0040 38° / -70° 170 38.3 130.0 44.7 28.7 73.4 34.3 • R-0041 38° / -45° 100 6.6 84.2 38.5 30.9 69.4 52.1 • R-0042 38° / -70° 161 88.6 137.4 26.6 10.0 36.6 24.5 • R-0043 38° / -45° 119 28.4 101.6 37.5 35.7 73.3 55.9 • R-0044 218° / -45° 176 82.9 105.8 19.3 3.7 22.9 16.6

R-0045 218° / -45° 245 39.3 223.6 67.4 71.7 139.1 96.9

R-0046 a 218° / -45° 491 7.4 147.9 121.7 19.3 141.0 108.0

R-0046 b 237.7 445.9 21.4 176.7 198.2 113.7

R-0047 218° / -45° 305 106.1 247.4 50.8 71.5 122.3 118.1

R-0048 38° / -45° 242 31.7 149.3 11.8 105.1 116.9 109.9

R-0049 38° / -60° 200 30.7 134.3 17.4 86.1 103.6 66.6

R-0050 218° / -45° 269 63.9 245.6 51.9 94.2 146.1 103.3

R-0051 38° / -60° 311 99.9 227.3 38.5 88.8 127.4 83.0

R-0052 38° / -45° 275 68.6 235.0 19.8 140.8 160.6 134.7

R-0053 38° / -60° 299 77.1 279.4 35.0 167.3 202.3 132.1

R-0054 38° / -45° 269 18.4 202.0 35.2 85.3 120.5 97.7

R-0055 38° / -60° 320 70.2 284.4 52.9 82.6 135.5 78.0

R-0056 38° / -45° 239 84.8 220.0 24.4 69.6 94.0 56.1

R-0057 38° / -60° 233 92.4 194.1 43.6 52.5 96.1 83.4



Total (m) 9,550















Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0057, highlighting the oxide intercepts. See Figures 3-5 below, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections S4, S5 and S6. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.



Total Meters Drilled Total Samples Trapper South 2025 2050 1313 Trapper South 2026 9550 5719 Trapper Total 11600 7032

Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.

Figure 2: Trapper South map outlining location of the initial 2026 focus for the remainder of the MRE drill program to be completed in 2026, including cross-sections S14, S13, S12, S11, S10, S9, S8, S7, S6, S5, and S4, showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

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The latest results from these drill holes, R-0039, R-0040, R-0041, R-0042 and R-0043, once again demonstrate excellent continuity across broad zones of oxide mineralization, underscoring the growing potential for a sizable mineral resource that could create meaningful long-term value for SAGA shareholders.

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0039 to R-0043

Hole R-0039 (Cross-Section S04): Drill hole R-0039 was drilled on pad BS-2 at an azimuth of 218° and a dip of -45° with a total depth of 251 m. The hole intersected a 105.5 m oxide zone (true thickness of 102.1 m) starting at 83.9 m at a sharp contact from a mafic dyke into semi-massive oxide. The oxide zone includes 23.3 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 82.1 m of semi-massive oxide. The zone ends at 196.3 m with a gradual transition from rhythmic banding to gabbronorite.

Hole R-0040 (Cross-Section S04): Drill hole R-0040 under cut hole R-0022 at an inclination of -70°. The hole has a total depth of 170 m and intersected a 73.4 m oxide zone (true thickness of 51.9 m) starting at 38.3 m at a sharp contact from gabbronorite into rhythmic banding. The oxide zone includes 28.7 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 44.7 m of semi-massive oxide with the zone ending at 130.0 m at a faulted contact with a felsic dyke.

Hole R-0041 (Cross-Section S05): Drill hole R-0041 was drilled on pad BQ-2 at an azimuth of 38° and a dip of -45° with a total depth of 100 m. The hole intersected a 69.4 m oxide zone starting at 6.6 m (immediately below casing) with semi-massive oxide. The oxide zone includes 30.9 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 38.5 m of semi-massive oxide. The zone ends at 84.2 m at a gradual ESE-striking contact from rhythmic banding into gabbronorite.

Hole R-0042 (Cross-Section S06): Drill hole R-0042 under cut hole R-0019 at an inclination of -70°. The hole has a total depth of 161 m and intersected a 36.6 m oxide zone starting at 88.6 m at a sharp ESE contact from gabbronorite into semi-massive oxide. The oxide zone includes 10 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 26.6 m of semi-massive oxide. The zone ends at 137.4 m at a faulted contact with brecciation over 30 cm, placing rhythmic banding against gabbronorite. R-0042 was drilled to define the oxide zone near surface on the eastern Trapper South magnetic anomaly.

Hole R-0043 (Cross-Section S06): Drill hole R-0043 was drilled on pad BO-2 at an azimuth of 38° and a dip of -45° with a total depth of 119 m. The hole intersected a 73.3 m oxide zone starting at 28.4 m at a sheared contact from gabbronorite into rhythmic banding. The oxide zone includes 35.7 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 37.5 m of semi-massive oxide. The zone ends at 101.6 m at a sharp SE-striking contact with a small felsic dyke. R-0043 was drilled to define the oxide zone near surface on the eastern Trapper South magnetic anomaly.

Figure 3: Cross section of S4 looking NW showing R-0022, -0039, and -0040, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0022, -0039, and R-0040.

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Figure 4: Cross section of S5 looking NW showing R-0020, -0021, -0029, -0030 and -0041, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0020, R-0021, R-0029, R-0030 and R-0041.

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Figure 5: Cross section of S6 looking NW showing R-0019, -0027, -0028, -0042, -0043, -0044 and -0047 highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0019, R-0027, R-0028, R-0042 and R-0043. Assays are pending for R-0044 and R-0047

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Sampling Summary

IGS Laboratories finalized the analysis of 478 samples from R-0044, -0045, and -0046 and released the assays late last week. The Company is reviewing and interpreting the data to release the next set of assays in a week. A total of 7,032 samples have been collected to date in the Trapper Zone.

Key Project Highlights

Confirmed mineralization in 57 out of 57 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.

Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0017 73.0 140.6 67.6 54.9 55.13 7.37 0.448 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375 R-0036 80.0 114.0 34.0 17.0 50.46 7.21 0.395 R-0021 96.0 127.4 31.4 16.5 53.18 7.08 0.414 R-0024 142.0 186.0 44.0 28.4 54.20 7.07 0.443 R-0034 106.1 170.0 63.9 62.8 48.61 7.01 0.344

Table 4: Top 10 intercepts from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.

Confirmed a 29.0 km 2 central oxide corridor that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential.

Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 72.33% Fe,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.

Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.

A total of 11,600 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 2 showcasing 2026 drill hole locations in Trapper South reported to date.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide corridor encompassing the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.

Figure 6: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.

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Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 13,809 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 65,849 hectares and shares significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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Source: Saga Metals Corp.