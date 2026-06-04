Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling campaign at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Tiger has completed more than 11,350 m of drilling in over 35 holes across the project as part of its broader 20,000-metre drill program. The program is ongoing with three diamond drill rigs, including one rig at Tesorito and two at Ceibal.

Highlights:

TSDH-86 intersected 98 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 2 m downhole and ended in mineralization including 26.7 m @ 1.6 g/t Au

from 2 m downhole and ended in mineralization TSDH-85 intersected 205.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 184 m downhole including 8 m @ 1.7 g/t Au including 10 m @ 1.2 g/t Au

from 184 m downhole TSDH-84 intersected 127.4 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 2.6 m downhole

from 2.6 m downhole TSDH-83 intersected 42 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 2 m downhole

from 2 m downhole QDQDH-26 returned 254 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, completing Tiger's initial three-hole drill program at Dos Quebradas

from 2 m downhole, completing Tiger's initial three-hole drill program at Dos Quebradas Additional assay results are pending from drillholes at Tesorito and Ceibal

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "Our team continues to execute across multiple fronts at the Quinchía project. At Tesorito, drilling continues to define a large, coherent gold-dominant porphyry system. The results will support a year-end Mineral Resource update aimed at converting a significant portion of the current resource to Indicated and will inform the next phase of engineering studies in 2027."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figures 1 through 4 show the Tesorito drillhole and cross section locations. Figures 5 and 6 show the Dos Quebradas drillhole and cross section locations. Figure 7 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project.

TSDH-85 Completes a Six-Hole Section Line with 205.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au

TSDH-85 intersected 205.5 m grading 0.5 g/t Au from 184 m downhole, including 8 m grading 1.7 g/t Au and 10 m grading 1.2 g/t Au, as detailed in Table 1. TSDH-85 is an infill hole drilled on the northwestern part of a section line that also includes TSDH-72, TSDH-73, TSDH-74, TSDH-75, and TSDH-79 (Figure 2). Mineralization is hosted within porphyritic andesite intruded by diorite and associated magmatic breccia. Logging identified widespread chlorite-sericite alteration overprinting local potassic alteration, together with abundant B-type quartz veinlets, D-type veinlets, and locally chalcopyrite- and molybdenum-bearing veinlets, consistent with a mineralized porphyry environment. The mineralized interval continues to a basalt contact near the base of the hole.

The prior results shown in Figure 2 were reported on February 18 and April 16, 2026. Together, these six holes outline a broadly mineralized section through this part of the Tesorito deposit and provide useful control for future resource modelling.

TSDH-86 Intersects 98 m @ 0.9 g/t Au Near Conceptual Pit Margins

TSDH-86 was drilled to test near-surface gold mineralization along the northeastern margin of the current Mineral Resource conceptual pit shell (Figure 4). The hole intersected 98 m grading 0.9 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, including 26.7 m grading 1.6 g/t Au from 3.3 m, and ended in mineralization at the 100 m end of hole, as detailed in Table 1.

Mineralization is hosted primarily within early diorite and porphyritic andesite units affected by potassic alteration and abundant B-type quartz veinlets, locally accompanied by M-type and D-type veining. Logging also identified chalcopyrite and molybdenum-bearing veinlets and fractures, supporting the interpretation of a large-scale gold-dominant porphyry hydrothermal system The near-surface higher-grade interval is developed within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

TSDH-86 is the first hole reported from this section line and lies at its southeastern end. Three further holes, TSDH-87, TSDH-88, and TSDH-89, have been drilled to the northwest along the same line. The traces of these holes are shown in Figure 4.

TSDH-84 and TSDH-83 Infill and Extension Drilling Returns 127.4 m @ 0.5 g/t Au

TSDH-84 was drilled as an infill hole on the section line that also includes TSDH-67, while TSDH-83 was drilled to test the deposit margin along that line (Figure 3). TSDH-83 replaces TSDH-82, which was collared nearby but abandoned at 26.1 m due to drilling difficulties.

TSDH-84 intersected 127.4 m grading 0.5 g/t Au from 2.6 m downhole, hosted within multiple diorite phases and intrusive breccias carrying strong potassic alteration, abundant B-type quartz-feldspar veinlets, and locally chalcopyrite and molybdenum mineralization. Magmatic breccia and porphyry-style vein assemblages may indicate proximity to a potential near-surface fertile intrusive centre. Further southeast, TSDH-83 intersected 42 m grading 0.5 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, with mineralization developed near surface within saprolite. The hole then passed into porphyritic andesite and a late diorite intrusion with porphyry-style veining and alteration before reaching the contact with the Marmato Fault and entering a sedimentary sequence. Both intervals are detailed in Table 1.

The prior results for TSDH-67 shown in Figure 3 were reported on January 20, 2026. Together, these three holes outline a broadly mineralized section through this part of the Tesorito deposit and provide useful control for future resource modelling while also improving the geological understanding of the porphyry-related system.

Tiger has completed more than 6,625 m of drilling over 26 holes have been completed at Tesorito. Tiger plans to complete up to approximately 5,360 of additional infill, gap. and extension program at Tesorito that is intended to support upgrading a significant portion of the current Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category.

QDQDH-26 Returns 254 m @ 0.4 g/t Au at Dos Quebradas

At the Dos Quebradas prospect, QDQDH-26 completes the reporting of results from the Company's initial three-hole drill program. Results from QDQDH-25 and QDQDH-27 were reported on April 21, 2026. QDQDH-26 was drilled to 343.1 m and intersected 254 m grading 0.4 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, as detailed in Table 1.

QDQDH-26 was collared into a sequence of inter-mineral magmatic breccia and early diorite over the uppermost approximately 66 m, before entering a thick basalt sequence cut by further intervals of magmatic breccia and, below approximately 224 m, intra-mineral diorite. Gold mineralization within the reported interval is associated with the magmatic breccia and diorite phases, together with quartz-magnetite and B-type veining. The host rocks show a porphyry-style alteration framework dominated by chlorite-sericite alteration, with locally preserved earlier biotite-magnetite assemblages, consistent with the porphyry-style framework described in Tiger's news release dated April 21, 2026.

QDQDH-26 lies on the same section line as QDQDH-27 (Figure 6), which returned 282.45 m grading 0.6 g/t Au from 18 m downhole, including 32 m grading 1.3 g/t Au and 21.23 m grading 1.6 g/t Au. Together, the two holes indicate that gold mineralization at Dos Quebradas is developed across the section, with grade varying between them. Tiger has completed 1,274.65 m of drilling over 3 holes at Dos Quebradas. Figure 6 presents an updated interpretation incorporating the QDQDH-26 results.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Other than as reported in this news release, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2025 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Tesorito are designed by Mr. Link, Mr. García, and Ivor W. O. Jones, M.Sc., FAusIMM, P.Geo., of Aurum Consulting, who is a "qualified person" and independent of the Company. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, potential pathfinders or vectors to a causative porphyry, lateral extensions, mineralized offsets, the potential effect of supergene enrichment on near-surface grades, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs detailed in the 2025 Technical Report, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of drill programs (including drilling and assays pending or in progress planned field programs, future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies), and updated Mineral Resource estimates, including the reclassification of any portion of Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category or higher; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally, including the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies) will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that the Company will have access to the financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization or to identify Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; uncertainties related to geological continuity and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, any of which may not yield economically viable results; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; and changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) TSDH-83 2 44 42 36 0.5 1.0 0.09 43 TSDH-84 2.6 130 127.4 110 0.5 0.6 0.05 18 TSDH-85 184 389.5 205.5 177 0.5 0.8 0.07 67 incl. 242 250 8 7.5 1.7 1.6 0.11 107 incl. 292 302 10 9.4 1.2 1.2 0.14 141 TSDH-86 2 100 98 85 0.9 0.8 0.06 22 incl. 3.3 30 26.7 23 1.6 1.3 0.05 14 QDQDH-26 2 256 254 unknown 0.4 0.6 0.04 31

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates for Tesorito are based upon the Company's current interpretation. True widths at Dos Quebradas are unknown. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-83 423,900 584,425 1,242 95.3 N129° -60 TSDH-84 423,840 584,455 1,255 180.3 N131° -60 TSDH-85 423,535 584,505 1,327 402 N125° -60 TSDH-86 423,875 584,505 1,253 100 N128° -60 QDQDH-26 421,275 586,940 1,567 343.1 N085° -60

Figure 1: Tesorito Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Tesorito Section A-A' (looking N038°)

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Figure 3: Tesorito Section B-B' (looking N040°)

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Figure 4: Tesorito Section C-C' (looking N040°)

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Figure 5: Dos Quebradas Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 6: Dos Quebradas Section A-A' (looking N006°)

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Figure 7: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300115

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.