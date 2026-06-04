AS Infortar: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Aktsiaselts Infortar

Aktsiaselts Infortar (registry code 10139414, seat and address Liivalaia 9, 10118 Tallinn), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter the General Meeting) on June 4, 2026 at 11:00 (Estonian time) at the conference centre of Tallink SPA & Conference Hotel at Sadama 11a, Tallinn.

43 shareholders were present and represented at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (taking into account the votes cast before the General Meeting), who owned 17,470,060 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 1,747,006.00 EUR), forming 84.73% of Aktsiaselts Infortar share capital.

Approval of the 2025 Annual Report

Approve the 2025 Annual Report of Aktsiaselts Infortar submitted by the Management Board

In favour of the resolution voted 100% of the votes represented at the meeting (17,469,277 votes).

Deciding on the distribution of profit

Approve the following proposal for the distribution of profit submitted by the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar:

2.1. Approve the net profit for 2025 in the amount 69,857 thousand euros;

2.2. Pay the Shareholders dividend 3,02 euros per share. Dividend shall be paid in two parts as follows:

2.2.1. 1.51 euros per share shall be paid to the Shareholders who have been entered in the list of Shareholders on 8 July 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date). Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 7 July 2026. Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 15 July 2026 by transfer to the bank account of the Shareholder;

2.2.2. 1.51 euros per share shall be paid to the Shareholders who have been entered in the list of Shareholders on 8 December 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registrar (record-date). Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 7 December 2026. Dividend shall be paid to the Shareholders on 15 December 2026 by transfer to the bank account of the Shareholder.

In favour of the resolution voted 100% of the votes represented at the meeting (17,469,278 votes).

Appointment of an auditor for the 2026 financial year and determination of the procedure of remuneration of an auditor

Appoint the company of auditors Aktsiaselts PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct the audit of Aktsiaselts Infortar in the financial year 2026 and to remunerate the work according to the audit contract to be concluded with the auditor.

In favour of the resolution voted 100% of the votes represented at the meeting (17,469,217 votes).

Approval of the issuance of options to the members of the Supervisory Board

Approve the issue of options to the members of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar under the option plan approved by resolution no. 4 of the General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 4 June 2025 ("Option Plan") and the conclusion of option agreements with them as follows:

4.1. Member of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar Enn Pant has the right to acquire 8000 options, of which 4000 options for the 1st year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2025 - 1 July 2026) and 4000 options for the 2nd year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2026 - 1 July 2027).

4.2. Member of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar Kalev Järvelill has the right to acquire 8000 options, of which 4000 options for the 1st year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2025 - 1 July 2026) and 4000 options for the 2nd year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2026 - 1 July 2027).

4.3. Member of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar Toivo Ninnas has the right to acquire 8000 options, of which 4000 options for the 1st year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2025 - 1 July 2026) and 4000 options for the 2nd year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2026 - 1 July 2027).

4.4. Member of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar Mare Puusaag has the right to acquire 8000 options, of which 4000 options for the 1st year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2025 - 1 July 2026) and 4000 options for the 2nd year of the Option Plan (period 1 July 2026 - 1 July 2027).

4.5. Decide that the price payable for the shares upon exercising the options granted to the members of the Supervisory Board pursuant to clauses 4.1-4.4 shall be 26 euros per share.

4.6. Authorise the Chairman of the Management Board to conclude the option agreements with the above Supervisory Board members and to issue the above amount of options on the terms provided in the Option Plan.

In favour of the resolution voted 99.93% of the votes represented at the meeting (15,300,621 votes).

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor