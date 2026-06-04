

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) announced a collaboration with Brale to explore stablecoin-based settlement using SBC, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Brale, on the Canton Network. The proof of concept will evaluate how privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure can support faster, more programmable settlement. Through the collaboration with Brale, Visa plans to evaluate support for SBC as an additional stablecoin option for institutional settlement use cases. SBC is natively supported on the Canton Network.



Visa believes stablecoins represent a scalable, next-generation settlement layer for global payments. Visa began enabling stablecoin settlement in 2021 and continues to expand its capabilities, allowing VisaNet obligations to be settled using supported stablecoins.



Brale is a regulated stablecoin infrastructure platform that enables companies to launch and operate fiat-backed digital currencies.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News