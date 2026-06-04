MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Strengthens Position in Alternative Energy Space with Development of Natural Hydrogen System

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.



Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork - , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "The Quest to Power AI Is Going Underground," please visit: https://ibn.fm/GM8Ch

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping worldwide electricity consumption patterns. Large language models, cloud-based computing networks and specialized AI data centers require extraordinary amounts of power, placing increasing pressure on electrical infrastructure that was not built for such growth. What began as a technology revolution is now becoming equally an energy challenge....

These conditions are fueling interest in alternative forms of clean baseload power that can grow alongside AI infrastructure.... MAX Power Mining is positioning itself within this broader trend through development of the Lawson natural hydrogen system and the larger Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan, along with additional prospective areas extending toward the Montana and North Dakota borders. As AI drives higher energy consumption, the company's emphasis on scalable domestic hydrogen resources aligns with rising demand for long-duration, lower-emission energy solutions capable of supporting future industrial operations and advanced computing facilities.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:?The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at?https://ibn.fm/MAXXF

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