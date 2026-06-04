The virtual event titled "Advancing Mealtime Insulin Therapy: Phase 3 Results for BC Lispro in Type 2 Diabetes" will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST 4:00 p.m. CEST

The results of the Phase 3 study of BioChaperone Lispro will be presented by Dr. Tim Heise, an opinion leader and co-founder of the Profil Research Institute

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announces today that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Tuesday June 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 4:00 PM CEST. Tim Heise, MD (Profil, Neuss, Germany), will join company management, Olivier Soula, CEO and co-founder of Adocia and You-Ping Chan, Head of R&D, to review the results of the Phase 3 trial conducted in China on BioChaperone Lispro ("BC Lispro") for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

To register, click here.

The event will cover the following topics:

Introduction to Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone technology platform, by You-Ping Chan

technology platform, by You-Ping Chan Current mealtime insulin treatment paradigm for diabetes and limitations by Tim Heise

Ultra-Rapid insulin BC Lispro Phase 3 data on type 2 diabetes by Tim Heise MD

Next steps and potential value creation by Olivier Soula

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. The webcast will be conducted in English. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available on Adocia's website following the event.

About Tim Heise, MD

Tim Heise, MD is Lead Scientist, Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of the private research institute Profil in Neuss, Germany. Profil has gained an international reputation for performing early-phase studies, in particular glucose clamp studies, investigating experimental diabetes treatments and medical devices. Dr. Heise has led numerous studies on the pharmacology of novel anti-diabetic agents and insulins. Before establishing Profil, Dr. Heise worked for more than 7 years at the Clinic for Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases at the Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf (Head Prof Michael Berger). During this time, he was responsible for the diabetes and obesity outpatient clinics and took care of patients in structured teaching and treatment programs for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Heise has published more than 250 scientific papers and reviews. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, and Diabetes Technology Therapeutics.

About BioChaperone Lispro

BioChaperone Lispro was licensed to Tonghua Dongbaoin 2018, as part of a Licensing Agreement covering China and other Asian countries1

BioChaperone Lispro is an Ultra-Rapid Insulin, belonging to the latest generation of prandial insulins. It combines Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone technology with insulin lispro, the active ingredient in the standard of care, Humalog(Eli Lilly).

This innovative formulation acts significantly faster than earlier insulin generations, effectively reducing post-meal hyperglycemia, which is a key contributor to long-term complications such as retinopathy, diabetic foot ulcers, or kidney failure. Additionally, its rapid elimination minimizes the risk of hypoglycemia, often caused when insulin level remains high after post-meal glucose levels have normalized.

The faster action profile of BioChaperone Lispro associated to an excellent local tolerance enhances its compatibility with modern diabetes management systems, particularly insulin pump systems, and provides better integration into advanced treatment algorithms.

Beyond its clinical advantages, the quick onset of BioChaperone Lispro improves quality of life by offering greater flexibility in dose timing. Patients can administer insulin at mealtime, or even right-after-mealtime, allowing for more accurate dosing based on known meal timing and content. This reduces the risks of overdosing or underdosing, which can lead to hypo- or hyperglycemia and their associated complications. The simplified dosing process eases the psychological burden on patients and caregivers, significantly alleviating the stress associated with diabetes management.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, the Company's current financing horizon being limited to the beginning of Q2 2027. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties relating to research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

1 Press Release, Apr. 26, 2018: Adocia and Tonghua Dongbao Announce a Strategic Alliance for BioChaperone Combo and BioChaperone Lispro in China

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604366604/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com



Maarc

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26