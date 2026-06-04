Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - RE Royalties (TSXV: RE) (OTCQX: RROYF), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday, June 09, 2026 at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. W Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tmx.com/ccic2026.

About RE Royalties

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, South America, and Asia. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment, and a sustainable investment focus.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

Source: Canadian Climate Investor Conference