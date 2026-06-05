

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. is recalling select Up & Up Baby Wipes, due to potential microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Up & Up FragranceFree Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes with various counts and UPC numbers.



The impacted wipes were manufactured by a supplier, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.



The recall was initiated following customer complaints of product discoloration, and FDA testing, which identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in product samples.



The contaminated products with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi may result in serious and life-threatening infections. Since the products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, they are vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems.



In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections.



Target and the manufacturer of the wipes have received a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports, alleging product discoloration. The symptoms in the complaints include skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections potentially associated with the use of the product.



The affected Up & Up Baby Wipes are packaged in plastic pouches, with each Fragrance Free pouch containing 20, 72, or 100 wipes, and each Fresh Cucumber Scented pouch containing 72 or 100 wipes.



Up & Up FragranceFree Baby Wipes comes in 20 Count with UPC 085239265956; 72 Count with UPC 085239265949; 216 Count with UPC 085239265963; 800 Count with UPC 085239266137; and 1200 Count with UPC 085239266090.



The affected Fragrance Free Baby Wipes hold a manufacturing date code of November 07, 2025 to May 5, 2026 and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 through November 5, 2028.



Further, Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes comes in 72 Count with UPC 085239265970; 216 Count with UPC 085239265994; and 800 Count with UPC 085239265987.



They have a manufacturing code of December 29, 2025 to December 30, 2025 and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 through June 30, 2028.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled products and return them to any Target store for a full refund.



The company is coordinating with the manufacturer and continues to investigate the issue.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News