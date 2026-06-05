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WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 09:14
101,34 Euro
-0,06 % -0,06
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,12101,3409:16
100,96101,3409:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALMART INC101,34-0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.