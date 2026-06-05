

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said that it is offering Subway delivery through its app and website, with service beginning at select stores this month, marking the retailer's first restaurant integration with Express Delivery.



The service is live at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, with plans to expand to about 1,400 locations by the end of summer.



Customers can order Subway meals for delivery in 30 minutes or less, either alone or with other Walmart purchases, through Express Delivery for a flat fee. Pricing will match in-restaurant Subway menus, Walmart said.



The move extends a partnership that began in 2004. Subway is Walmart's largest in-store restaurant tenant, serving customers at locations across the U.S..



'The future of retail is about bringing more of customers' everyday needs into a single, seamless experience,' said Tracy Poulliot, executive vice president of eCommerce and Marketing at Walmart U.S.



On the Nasdaq, shares of Walmart closed Thursday's trading 0.73 percent higher at $117.74.



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