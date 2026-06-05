Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group Expects Revenue Growth of Approximately 50% to EUR 430 Million in 2026

VILVI Group expects its revenue to grow by approximately 50% in 2026, reaching around EUR 430 million. The growth is expected to be driven by the launch of a new cheese factory in Latvia and the acquisition of Marijampoles Pieno Konservai UAB.

Currently, the group processes around 1,900 tonnes of milk per day (including purchased skimmed milk concentrate) and plans to produce approximately 160,000 tonnes of various dairy products in 2026. According to the company, its existing production capacities are not yet fully utilized, and in the longer term, the group's annual revenue could increase to as much as EUR 600 million.

During the first four months of 2026, the Group generated revenue of EUR 121.5 million, representing an increase of 28.8% compared with the same period in 2025.

The VILVI Group consists of Vilkyškiu Pienine AB, Modest UAB, Kelmes Pienine AB, Kelmes Pienas UAB, Pieno Logistika UAB, Marijampoles Pieno Konservai UAB, and the Latvian company Baltic Dairy Board SIA.

At the end of May 2026, VILVI Group officially opened a new cheese factory in Bauska, Latvia, with an investment over EUR 60 million. Once operating at full capacity, the facility is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately EUR 100-120 million.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu