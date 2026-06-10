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WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 08:05
12,600 Euro
-0,40 % -0,050
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,00013,45012:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group May 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for May 2026 amounted EUR 33.59 million - 38.9% increase comparing to May 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - May 2026 amounted to EUR 155.04 million - 30.9% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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