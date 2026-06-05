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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
05.06.26 | 10:30
8,380 Euro
-0,85 % -0,072
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3728,37610:49
8,3748,37610:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 10:22 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dr Johannes Teyssen, Acquisition

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dr Johannes Teyssen, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
05. Jun 2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr
First name Johannes
Last name Teyssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
8.286 EUR 20,715 EUR
8.286 EUR 20,715 EUR
8.296 EUR 165,920 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
8.294 EUR 207,350 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

03.06.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange
MIC TGAT

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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