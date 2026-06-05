Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LXB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028501312 Order Book: 501665 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Luxbright AB, the last trading day in Luxbright AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2026-06-05 to 2026-06-12.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB